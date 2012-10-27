Genuine Mitsubishi Now Offers the Widest Selection of Mitsubishi Parts and Accessories

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2012 -- Genuine Mitsubishi now offers customers the widest selection of Mitsubishi parts and accessories in the area. Their inventory includes fog lights, floor mats, roof racks and much more. With their easy to use website, customers can now access parts for thousands of mechanical items such as starters, engine parts, interior parts, brakes and more.



As the highest searched products on their site, Genuine Mitsubishi carries a wide selection of Mitsubishi Lancer car parts at discounted prices. All parts from the Mitsubishi parts dealer come with a factory warranty, to ensure the customer satisfaction on the part or accessory they purchased. Check out their online catalog, where people can search for whatever parts they may need.



Customers are able to save money because the Mitsubishi parts dealer will ship anywhere in the world at the best prices possible. Genuine Mitsubishi posts new specials every week and since they buy in bulk, customers always get great deals.



Along with selling Mitsubishi car parts and accessories, they also deal with a modern, state of the art local collision center, which will repair all Mitsubishi models. They offer free estimates, on-site paint, dent repair and a lifetime warranty on all paint and workmanship.



For more information, visit http://www.geuine-mitsubishi-parts.com