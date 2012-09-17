Genuine Mitsubishi Now Providing a Wide Selection of Mitsubishi Parts and Accessories

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Genuine Mitsubishi now carries the largest supply of Mitsubishi parts, new and old, including fog lights, floor mats, roof racks and much more. With their easy to use website, customers can now access Mitsubishi parts for thousands of body and mechanical items like starters, engine parts, transmission parts, brakes, interior parts, and more.



Mitsubishi Lancer car parts are one of the highest searched products on their site and they have a wide selection of parts for the Lancer as well as the Eclipse, at discounted prices. All parts from the Mitsubishi parts dealer come with a factory warranty, to ensure the customer satisfaction on the part or accessory they purchased.



Here is what a recent customer said about his experience with the great customer service at Genuine Mitsubishi: “The service personnel are knowledgeable and honest, which is something you rarely see these days from other Mitsubishi parts dealers. The employees do not peddle unnecessary service to the less technical customers. All work was completed as promised. This dealership does care about its customers. They sell a lot of parts for many brands and I heard that this is true for most of the departments.”



About Genuine Mitsubishi

Along with selling Mitsubishi car partsand accessories, they also deal with a modern, state of the art local collision center, which will repair all Mitsubishi models. They offer free estimates, on-site paint less dent repair and a lifetime warranty on all paint and workmanship.



For more information, visit http://www.genuine-mitsubishi-parts.com/.