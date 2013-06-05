Geo-Tech Foundation Participating in Various Community Events in Texas This Summer

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Geo-Tech, a company performing foundation repair in Austin and surrounding areas of Texas, strives to provide a quality service and put people first. Providing a high level of service extends further than simply on the job, which is why Geo-Tech will be participating in various community events in Texas this summer. Geo-Tech knows the importance of community involvement and giving back.



Recently, Geo-Tech has adopted a portion of road as a part of Texas’ Adopt-a-Highway program. Geo-Tech participated in the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDoT) annual Trash-Off event. In April, volunteers across Texas cleaned their portion of the highway in part of a state wide Keep Texas Beautiful campaign. The company’s first Adopt-a-Highway clean-up was fun for all that participated. With a little sweat, traffic, and heat, and a lot of trash, the first clean-up was a success. Even though Geo-Tech’s adopted highway was riddled with zooming cars and construction up and down the road, the company was able to safely clean it up. The staff at Geo-Tech looks forward to their next clean-up.



Geo-Tech will also be participating in the Keller Chamber Golf Classic. Geo-Tech will be sponsoring a hole and even entering its own team of four in hopes of competing (or at least appearing like we are). The golf classic provides an excellent opportunity to network with community leaders and stay involved. A little work and a little fun, but Geo-Tech enjoys staying involved, giving back, and being a leader in the community.



About Geo-Tech Foundation Repair

Established in 1984, Geo-Tech Foundation Repair is an Accredited “A+” member with the Better Business Bureau. The company is also screened and approved by Angie’s List and Home Advisor, where people can find more information and feedback from previous customers. All customers of Geo-Tech Foundation will be provided with a Lifetime Transferrable Warranty on most foundation repairs. The company is also fully insured. As part of the company’s outstanding services, Geo-Tech Foundation will provide free estimates, including an electronic Site Map & Evaluation Report. Customers can send a request for services and will be responded to within 24 to 48 hours.



For more information, please visit http://geotechfoundation.com/.