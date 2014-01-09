Geo-Tech Foundation Repair Announces Refer-a-Friend Gift Card Promotion

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- Geo-Tech Foundation Repair is pleased to announce their refer-a-friend gift card promotion. Customers who are satisfied with the foundation repair performed by the company can now refer a friend and earn a $100 gift card for spreading the word. This reward promotion is very special because it is not limited to one per household. If a customer referred ten friends to Geo-Tech, they can receive ten gift cards for their help in growing the company. Geo-Tech enjoyed a successful 2013, performing foundation repair service in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and surrounding areas of Texas. The company looks forward to hearing from more people than ever due to their new refer-a-friend promotion. To hear more about the referral promotion, please call 1-877-788-0457 or visit the company website.



The referral promotion can be used for any of the services provided by Geo-Tech. This includes foundation repair, drainage solutions, installation and repair of retaining walls in Dallas (and other areas,) and more. When new customers schedule an evaluation of their foundation, they will receive a free estimate, and lifetime transferrable warranty on all foundation work provided by Geo-Tech.



Customers who hire Geo-Tech Foundation Repair will experience a level of customer service that cannot be provided by competing foundation repair companies in Texas. During an initial consultation, customers will receive one-one-one personal attention from a company representative and will be explained every step of the repair process.



After all finished projects, Customer Care Professionals of Geo-Tech Foundation Repair contacts each customer to follow up with them and get their reaction on the services provided. The company is committed to meeting high standards of customer service, ensuring all foundation repair projects are performed at a top level.



About Geo-Tech Foundation Repair

Established in 1984, Geo-Tech Foundation Repair is an Accredited “A+” member with the Better Business Bureau. The company is also screened and approved by Angie’s List and Home Advisor, where people can find more information and feedback from previous customers. All customers of Geo-Tech Foundation will be provided with a Lifetime Transferrable Warranty on most foundation repairs. The company is also fully insured. As part of the company’s outstanding services, Geo-Tech Foundation will provide free estimates, including an electronic Site Map & Evaluation Report. Customers can send a request for services and will be responded to within 24 to 48 hours.



For more information, please visit http://geotechfoundation.com/.