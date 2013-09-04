Geo-Tech Foundation Repair Announces Their Continued Services on Pier and Beam Foundations in Dallas, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- When individuals see cracks in slabs or in the foundation of the home itself, they are in need of a quick repair to prevent further damage. The professionals at Geo-Tech Foundation Repair are now offering repairs on pier and beam foundations for clients. The beam foundations are footings which support the house and offer elevated support with crawl spaces. For older homes, the constant pressure of water and unstable soils could cause the beams holding up the house to crack due to mold, which can alarm many homeowners. The experts at Geo-Tech Foundation work one-on-one with their clients to ensure the proper care of all properties and prevent further damage. Their foundation repair in Dallas, Texas comes with lifetime transferable warranties.



Common problems with pier and beam foundations include damage to the beams or decaying, shifts of piers, or the overall construction of the initial beams. Damage can be caused by termites, insects or water that leads to a flaccid pier. The mold and moisture could also force the piers and beams to shift, causing uneven floors or slopes in the support structure. Some signs that a pier and beam structure may need repairing are squeaky floor boards, door frames that are un-level, or cracks in hallway floors.



For those who are unsure whether the beam foundations in their homes are in need of repair, Geo-Tech offers free estimates for foundation repairs in Austin, Texas as well as Dallas and San Antonio. The professionals at Geo-Tech will propose a plan on how to effectively handle the situation and tackle the problem. With many variables that could go into replacing beam foundations, untrained individuals could cause further harm to the foundation of the home. To receive top-notch treatment from trained specialists, contact Geo-Tech today by visiting their website or calling 877-797-7507.



About Geo-Tech Foundation Repair

Established in 1984, Geo-Tech Foundation Repair is an Accredited “A+” member with the Better Business Bureau. The company is also screened and approved by Angie’s List and Home Advisor, where people can find more information and feedback from previous customers. All customers of Geo-Tech Foundation will be provided with a Lifetime Transferrable Warranty on most foundation repairs. The company is also fully insured. As part of the company’s outstanding services, Geo-Tech Foundation will provide free estimates, including an electronic Site Map & Evaluation Report. Customers can send a request for services and will be responded to within 24 to 48 hours.



For more information, please visit http://geotechfoundation.com/.