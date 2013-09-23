Geo-Tech Foundation Repair Now Offering Exclusive Premium Service to Their Valued Customers

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- As the summer weather has passed and the cooler temperatures are moving into the Dallas area, many people will start to notice cracks or heavy moisture in their home’s foundation. Providing complete customer satisfaction, Geo-Tech Foundation Repair is pleased to announce they are now offering an exclusive premium service to their clients. Not only will their professionals treat the customers with personalized service, they will walk them through what has been done to repair the problem as well as check in for a follow up to make sure there are no further damages.



Since there has been humid weather and a lack of adequate rainfall for the soil, moisture can be eliminated from the soil altogether, resulting in cracks to the surface of the foundation and differential movement to the beams. As an elite Dallas foundation repair service, Geo-Tech will look at the property to ensure there is consistent moisture to the soil and no damage to the structure of the beams or slabs. Under the exclusive premium service program, a Customer Care Professional will seek out the client to ensure the foundation has maintained its performance after the service.



Because every home is different, the steps to repair a slab or foundation are different. The professional Dallas, Texas foundation repair servicemen at Geo-Tech offer a variety of methods, conducted by the experts to correctly repair and reinforce the damaged slabs and beam foundations of the home.



Geo-Tech Foundation Repair provides the ultimate customer service and works thoroughly to repair any problems to their client’s foundation. Whether the soil is too moist or too dry, they offer a free initial evaluation for those who aren’t completely sure of the repairs, and a full lifetime warranty for their repair projects.



While looking forward to cooler days ahead, customers are encouraged to continue watering their lawn and soils every day to help prevent severe problems from arising. To hear more about the ultimate service provided by Geo-Tech or to schedule a free evaluation for any property, please call 1-877-788-0548 or visit their website today.



About Geo-Tech Foundation Repair

Established in 1984, Geo-Tech Foundation Repair is an Accredited “A+” member with the Better Business Bureau. The company is also screened and approved by Angie’s List and Home Advisor, where people can find more information and feedback from previous customers. All customers of Geo-Tech Foundation will be provided with a Lifetime Transferrable Warranty on most foundation repairs. The company is also fully insured. As part of the company’s outstanding services, Geo-Tech Foundation will provide free estimates, including an electronic Site Map & Evaluation Report. Customers can send a request for services and will be responded to within 24 to 48 hours.



For more information, please visit http://geotechfoundation.com/.