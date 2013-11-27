Geo-Tech Foundation Repair Now Offering Foundation Repair Services This Winter 2013

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- A home’s foundation may need to be repaired when the water isn’t flowing the way it should or there is too much rainfall for the home to handle. Homeowners will start to notice cracks in the floor, wall, or even siding of the home. To help resolve foundation problems in the Austin, Texas area, Geo-Tech Foundation Repair is pleased to announce they will now be offering their services to repair a home’s foundation this winter 2013 season. Whether a slab foundation or a pier and beam foundation, the trained professionals at Geo-Tech Foundation Repair will utilize their expertise to repair any problem a client might have.



When needing a home foundation repair in Austin, the skilled technicians from Geo-Tech Foundation Repair will assess the situation and communicate with their clients what the problem was while demonstrating exactly how they were able to conduct a repair. There is no foundation problem that the technicians at Geo-Tech can’t assess and they will provide a professional and courteous manner to every home they are repairing.



A beam, which supports the floors inside the home, may not be functioning properly and cause floorboards to crack. This can be because the soil isn’t receiving enough moisture and the beams are shifting in the foundation. If a customer is noticing a slope in the floors or an uneven landscape on the house, one of the beams may have lost its support and could be detrimental to the home if it’s not repaired in a prompt and timely manner.



To further help with the drainage problems and to help keep the foundation of the home secure, Geo-Tech Foundation Repair also offers a variety of drainage solutions that they can install on the property so their foundation solutions remain dry and functional.



For those not sure whether they need a foundation repair in Austin, Texas, the professional evaluators at Geo-Tech Foundation Repair offer free estimates to their valued customers. For more information about detecting foundation problems or to schedule a free evaluation, please call 1-877-788-0548 or visit their website to view their full list of services today.



About Geo-Tech Foundation Repair

Established in 1984, Geo-Tech Foundation Repair is an Accredited “A+” member with the Better Business Bureau. The company is also screened and approved by Angie’s List and Home Advisor, where people can find more information and feedback from previous customers. All customers of Geo-Tech Foundation will be provided with a Lifetime Transferrable Warranty on most foundation repairs. The company is also fully insured. As part of the company’s outstanding services, Geo-Tech Foundation will provide free estimates, including an electronic Site Map & Evaluation Report. Customers can send a request for services and will be responded to within 24 to 48 hours.



For more information, please visit http://geotechfoundation.com/.