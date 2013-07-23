Geo-Tech Foundation Repair Now Offering New Tips on How to Prevent Foundation Problems

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- When there is an issue with the foundation of an individual’s home, many serious risks can be posed that will only cause unnecessary time and money to be spent on fixing the problem. To help residents avoid having to spend countless dollars and hours on an extensive repair project, Geo-Tech Foundation Repair in Dallas, TX is now offering new tips on how to prevent foundation problems. By being informed, residents can take the necessary steps to preventing any foundation problems from occurring in the future and keep their home safe from danger.



One of the biggest problems comes not from the foundation itself, but from the soil of which it is sitting on. When a home is sitting on a vertisol soil, the water in the soil around the home must be consistent. Vertisol soil has the same consistency of a sponge, so when there is constant expansion and contraction caused by the water, the house may shift. If the house shifts too much, it may become damaged and in need of foundation repairs in Dallas. During the summertime, soil may become dried out and cause cracking in the foundation if there is a drought. Wetting the soil with a soaker hose for five to ten minutes a day will keep the soil moist.



Heavy periods of rain can cause the yard to become flooded which may lead to drainage issues. Geo-Tech Foundation Repair can regulate the foundation issues by installing a new drainage system. There are several drainage solutions to choose from such as surface drains, French drains, channel drains, Swales and downspout Tie-ins. Geo-Tech Foundation repair will assess the drainage issues and choose the best option. As long as residents take these steps, they won’t have to worry about foundation problems.



About Geo-Tech Foundation Repair

Established in 1984, Geo-Tech Foundation Repair is an Accredited “A+” member with the Better Business Bureau. The company is also screened and approved by Angie’s List and Home Advisor, where people can find more information and feedback from previous customers. All customers of Geo-Tech Foundation will be provided with a Lifetime Transferrable Warranty on most foundation repairs. The company is also fully insured. As part of the company’s outstanding services, Geo-Tech Foundation will provide free estimates, including an electronic Site Map & Evaluation Report. Customers can send a request for services and will be responded to within 24 to 48 hours.



