Geo-Tech Foundation Takes Part in Recent Plano Home Show

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Geo-Tech Foundation, providing foundation repair services in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and surrounding areas in Texas, recently appeared at the Plano Home Show. During the home show, Geo-Tech met with many great people and took some time to answer questions about foundation repair. The company posted a recap of the questions asked at the home show and can be found on the company blog page featured on the website.



One of the first questions asked at the Plano Home Show involved popping and knocking noises while in the living room. Geo-Tech representatives stated that if homeowners are not seeing cracks in the walls, or noticing sloping floors, there should be nothing to worry about. Most of the sounds are due to the house being older. People do not have to worry until more serious signs begin to show. If people notice more serious sounds, they can call Geo-Tech Foundation for their high-quality services.



Another foundation problem that was asked during the home show was about water entering the house, causing cracking on the floor. Geo-Tech representatives responded by saying that there is probably a leak in the house somewhere. They suggested the homeowner to have a plumbing test done to see where the water damage is coming from. Unfortunately, the wooden floor damage is due to water entering the house. Even though it is probably nit a foundation issue, Geo-Tech will help find the source of the water damage. If leaks and water damage buildup is not addressed immediately, it can cause further foundation issues down the road. For more information on the Q & A Geo-Tech held at the Plano Home Show, please visit the blog at http://geotechfoundation.com/plano-home-show-recap/.



About Geo-Tech Foundation Repair

