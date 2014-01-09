GeoBat Saucer Aircraft Now Crowdfunding on Indiegogo

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- Aviation is an exciting industry, which requires many years of study in order to understand the way it works. Aerobat Aviation, Inc. is a California based company that has been working on an exclusive aviation project for quite some time. Now crowdfunding on Indiegogo, the project is seeking funding in order to bring this historic innovation to market.



The product being developed by the aviation company is known as the ‘GeoBat Saucer Aircraft’. The low aspect wing ratio design makes the aircraft all the more appealing and stable looking. The thing which tends to make the aircraft all the more different from all the other ones which are already available in the market is the ability to enable people to remotely fly from any country to another, which is their destination. A good example would be of remotely flying from New York to Paris. Dr. Dean Goedde is the senior engineer of the aviation company and a huge staff of technical professionals is present in order to make the dream project come true in a short period of time.



The main purpose for acquiring the donation in the beginning is to spend it on the project in order to achieve promising results. The senior engineer has been designing autopilots and airframes since a good amount of years, which only makes it better for the end result of the exclusive aviation based project.



GeoBat is set to launch in a relatively short period of time, which is why the firm has turned to Indiegogo for funding purpose. Indiegogo makes it easy to fund the project and become part of this historic aviation event. Not only will the project flourish but it will become a part of aviation history, through the experimental saucer aircraft. The two-person manned version of the aircraft only requires funders which will allow the technical team to make the project into reality.



Already a good amount of funding has occurred on Indiegogo.com; however, still a good amount of it is left and only around 19 days are left for people to give in their final contributions in order to see the experimental aircraft project become successful in the long run. Instant contribution is offered at the online funding website; therefore, all the interested individuals are recommended to visit it at the earliest convenience.



Media Contact:

Travis Shannon, Tshannon@aerobataviation.com