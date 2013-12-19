Geoffrey Blakely Seeks Funding Support via Kickstarter to Develop MyFotoBuddy, the Universal iPhone, Smartphone & Tablet Tripod Mount

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- People love to use their Smartphones, tablets, iPhones to do video or pictures. The thing is they just aren't stable in the users’ hands. This is why a tripod is required to do nice shots or video.



There are mounts available but Geoffrey Blakely has never been impressed by them. They usually don't work well.



Most of them are the cheap clamping types that break or only work for one type of device. Then he came across a thin foam material online called nano suction tape. It contains millions of tiny suction cups. It sticks and holds a tremendous amount of weight for it's small size, but leaves no residue. It works on any clean surface.



Geoffrey set out to design MyFotoBuddy using this nano suction material along with a standard tripod mount.



The cad drawings have been made and the prototypes were made using 3d laser sintering machines. For a small production run, he can continue to use those machines. The products they make can be created quickly, is awesome and very strong.



If the pledges get past the funding goal, the team will have a die made locally at Raleigh, NC. Then the mounts can be injection molded. That way they can keep an eye on quality.



This project will only be funded if at least$5,000 is pledged by Tuesday Jan 21, 11:51am EST.



Kickstarter Page: http://bit.ly/J0OsI4