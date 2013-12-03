Geoffrey M. Kwitko M.D. Named to Prestigious 2014 Best Doctors in America(R) List

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Geoffrey M. Kwitko M.D. has been named one of the Best Doctors in America(R) for 2014. The prestigious recognition marks the 11th time that Dr. Kwitko has earned this honor.



The highly regarded Best Doctors in America(R) List, assembled by Best Doctors, Inc. and audited and certified by Gallup(R) results from exhaustive polling of over 45,000 physicians in the United States. In a confidential review, current physician listees answer the question, “If you or a loved one needed a doctor in your specialty, to whom would you refer?” Best Doctors, Inc. evaluates the review results, and verifies all additional information to meet detailed inclusion criteria.



Best Doctors has earned a sterling reputation for reliable, impartial results by remaining totally independent. Doctors cannot pay to be included in the Best Doctors database, nor are they paid to provide their input. The List is a product of validated peer review, in which doctors who excel in their specialties are selected by their peers in the profession.



Over the past 20 years, Best Doctors has earned global acclaim for its remarkable database of physicians, regarded as the world’s premier effort to create a validated, peer-reviewed database of excellence in medicine. The Best Doctors methodology is rigorously impartial and strictly independent; only those doctors recognized as the top 5% of their respective specialty earn the honor of being named one of the Best Doctors in America. The experts who are a part of the Best Doctors in America database provide the most advanced medical expertise and knowledge to patients with serious conditions – often saving lives in the process by finding the right diagnosis and right treatment.



About Best Doctors, Inc.

Best Doctors works with the best five percent of doctors, ranked by impartial peer review, to help people get the right diagnosis and right treatment. The company’s innovative, peer-to-peer consultation service offers a convenient new way for physicians to collaborate with other physicians to ensure patients receive the best care. The global health solutions company, which has grown to over 30 million members worldwide, uses state-of-the-art technology capabilities to deliver improved health outcomes while reducing costs. Gallup(R) has audited and certified Best Doctors’ database of physicians, and its companion Best Doctors in America(R) List, as using the highest industry standards survey methodology and processes. Founded in 1989 by Harvard Medical School physicians, Best Doctors seamlessly integrates its trusted health services with Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 employers, insurers and other groups in every major region of the world. The company also designs and implements international insurance programs that help people be sure they get the right health solutions.



For further information, visit Best Doctors at http://www.bestdoctors.com, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn, or call (800) 223-5003.