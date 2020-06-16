Geofoam Market Future Opportunities and Emerging Trends in Construction Industry

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- Global Geofoam Market size was estimated at USD 630 million in 2018 and is projected to surpass USD 1 Billion by the year 2026.



Construction engineering has been playing an eminent role in the expanding urbanization trends and subsequent proliferation of modern lifestyles. Developments in the construction sector have produced a significant rise to the advancement of state-of-the-art residential and commercial structures, better roads, engravements, and more. In order to realize myriad structures, building contractors and other construction personnel have always been on the lookout for advanced materials. In this context, a material that has always fascinated geotechnical and civil engineers is geofoam.



United States has over more than 6M roads and still counting: Geofoam in road construction



The demand for new roads across several economies of the globe requires construction over loose and soft soils which are capable of supporting the additional loads. This demand has prompted civil engineers to lay emphasis on innovative materials and construction techniques.



EPS geofoam can be used to substitute the compressible soils in order to prevent the unacceptable loading on the soils and adjacent structures. One of the fundamental advantages of geofoam as a fill material in the embankments and road construction is that the material is highly compact in size as compared to the other materials. This property of the geofoams allow them to become the highly feasible material in the road construction in line with lowering the traffic impact, reducing the labor involved, and also minimizing the need for frequent maintenance.



Geofoam material's wide scale usage can be rather evident from the U.S. 36 Emergency Rebuild Project, wherein the US 36 road experienced a massive crack somewhere in July 2019 which caused a part of road to cave in, whilst making the retaining wall to fall apart. It was later reported in August the same year that the crews had plans to probably place geofoam behind the retaining wall as a substitute to the previous backfill to reduce the pressure and enhance the stability of the slope of the highway.



Untreated geofoams could break out fires resulting into the hinderance of the production adoption



Despite the fact that geofoams are the best suited fills for construction, they come with some intended disadvantages which make it difficult for the product to thrive in the global market. Below mentioned are the challenges for geofoam market:



- If left untreated, geofoams may induce fire.

- The products have been claimed to be exceptionally vulnerable to petroleum. When the material comes into contact with a petroleum solvent, it immediately turns into a gluey substance, making it unsupportable to the loads.



Even though geofoams carry some disadvantages, their positives seems to outweigh the negatives. In this regard, it would be imperative to state that the future prospects of these materials seem rather lucrative.



Future scope: Potholes will become the thing of the past with the geofoams



There are various countries worldwide that have been facing humongous problems due to the potholes on the streets. These barriers do not just make the rides uncomfortable, but also cause ample fatal accidents. According to the statistics provided by Pothole.info, nearly 11,000 fatalities are recorded annually worldwide due to the poor road conditions.



Elaborating further, the Union Minister of India in 2015, asked the various construction firms to produce reports on the use of geofoam for the construction of highways – an initiative that indicates the growth prospects ahead for geofoams across developing countries.



As per a report put forth by Global Market Insights, Inc., the global geofoam market is predicted to account for a remuneration of USD 1 billion by 2026.



