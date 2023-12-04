Geofoam Market Latest Trends, Scope, Share, and Growth Factors : A Global Forecast to 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2023 -- The report "Geofoam Market by Type (Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Geofoam, and Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Geofoam), End-Use (Road & Highway Construction, Building & Infrastructure, Airport Runways & Taxiways), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" size for geofoam is estimated at USD 755 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,037 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2021 and 2026, owing to the increase in infrastructural development and rise in spending on infrastructures, such as roads, highways, residential buildings, and other constructions.



By type, extruded polystyrene is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

Extruded polystyrene (XPS) is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand from insulation applications in the building & infrastructure sector which is expected to lead the growth of this segment.



By end-use, road & highway construction segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The road & highway construction segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-2026. The growth is due to extensive use of geofoams in construction over poor soils, for the stabilization of foundations, in road widening, railway embankments, bridge abutments, and other applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the geofoams market in 2020, in terms of volume

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share for geofoams market in 2020 due to the growing end-use sectors such as residential & commercial buildings and transport infrastructure. Growing economy of countries such as China and Indonesia involves growth in infrastructure which initiates the demand for geofoam in the region.



The key market players include Carlisle (US), Amvic Building Systems (Canada), Atlas Roofing Corporation (US), Insulation Company of America (US), Foam Products Corporation (US), Jablite (UK), ThermaFoam, LLC (US), Expol (New Zealand), Pacific Allied Products, Ltd. (US), Airfoam (Canada), Harbor Foam (US), Groupe Legerlite Inc. (Canada), Drew Foam (US), and Plasti-Fab Ltd. (Canada).



Carlisle Construction Materials is a manufacturer and supplier of high-quality building materials for the construction industry. The company is a subsidiary of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (US), a global diversified company that manufactures and markets a variety of products for niche markets such as energy, commercial roofing, agriculture, construction, mining, aerospace & defense, electronics, and so on. The company provides environment friendly and sustainable products that help in reducing carbon footprint of a building and minimize its energy consumption. CCM has its operations of 42 plants in North America and 7 in Europe. The company has 26 manufacturing facilities across the US.



Another important player in the geofoams market is Amvic Inc. is a leading manufacturer of expanded polystyrene (EPS) building materials and insulated concrete forms (ICF). The company has developed by launching new and innovative insulation building solutions. The main businesses of Amvic Building Systems include insulated concrete foams (ICF) and insulation. Apart from this, it has other businesses, such as ECOAIR systems, thermoquiet, and geofoams. The company manufactures geofoams which are used in various applications, such as construction of roads, embankments, retaining walls, and so on. Amvic has a wide range of network distributors which cater to the various needs of customers. Apart from this, the company has signed partnerships with molders, suppliers & dealers, and ready-mix producers. Amvic has manufacturing facilities in Canada, Mexico, Ireland, Romania, and Russia.



