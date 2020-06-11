Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2020 -- Geographic Atrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Geographic Atrophy causes impaired visual function and affects more than 5 million people worldwide, including 22% of people over 90 years old.

2. Geographic Atrophy prevalence was 6.6% among elderly Japanese with age-related macular degradation (AMD).

3. Males and females are equally affected by Geographic Atrophy.



Contrary to neovascular (n-AMD), characterized by acute vision loss and anatomical and functional improvement after treatment, Geographic Atrophy is a slowly but inexorably progressive disease that causes irreversible blindness over time.



The primary goal of Geographic Atrophy treatment is to stop or slow disease progression to prevent vision loss. However, strategies for management of age-related macular degradation (AMD) include low visual aids and preventive measures with the antioxidants exists currently. The mainstay Geographic Atrophy treatment includes over-the-counter high-dose antioxidants and minerals (AREDS supplements) to make the affected individuals clinically comfortable.



With no approved therapies for Geographic Atrophy, over-the-counter AREDS supplements such as high-dose antioxidants and minerals, vitamins C and E and beta-carotene are mostly being recommended to Geographic Atrophy patients. However, they are not effective in reducing Geographic Atrophy progression till now as per the outcomes obtained from several studies.



The advancements in imaging and a new understanding of disease mechanisms based on molecular and genetic models have paved the way for the development of novel experimental treatment options for GA that aim to cater to a thus far mostly unmet need. Over the past two decades, there has been much interest in the role that immune dysfunction, in particular inappropriate complement cascade activation, plays in the aetiology of age-related macular degradation (AMD).



Presently there are still no proven Geographic Atrophy treatments that slow progression once it is established. However, several new groups of drugs, including those targeting the complement cascade and agents considered as neuroprotective, have shown some promising results. Trials of these novel interventions have been conducted in participants with the presence of significant areas of Geographic Atrophy already.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Geographic Atrophy treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

- APL-2

- Iluvien

- IONIS-FB-Lrx

And many others



The key players in Geographic Atrophy market are:

- Apellis Pharmaceuticals

- Alimera Sciences

- Ionis Pharmaceuticals

And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction



2. Geographic Atrophy Market Overview at a Glance



3. Geographic Atrophy Disease Background and Overview



4. Geographic Atrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population



5. Geographic Atrophy Country-Wise Epidemiology



6. United States



7. EU–5 Countries



7.1. Assumptions and Rationale



7.2. Germany



7.3. France



7.4. Italy



7.5. Spain



7.6. United Kingdom



7.7. Japan



8. Geographic Atrophy Treatments and Medical Practices



9. Unmet Needs



10. Geographic Atrophy Emerging Therapies



10.1. APL-2: Apellis Pharmaceuticals



10.2. Iluvien: Alimera Sciences



10.3. IONIS-FB-Lrx: Ionis Pharmaceuticals



11. Geographic Atrophy Market Size



12. 7MM Geographic Atrophy Country-Wise Market Analysis



13. United States Market Size



14. EU5 Market Size



14.1. Germany: Market Size



14.2. France: Market Size



14.3. United Kingdom: Market Size



14.4. Spain: Market Size



14.5. Italy: Market Size



15. Japan: Market Size



16. Geographic Atrophy Report Methodology



17. DelveInsight Capabilities



18. Disclaimer



19. About DelveInsight



