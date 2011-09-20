Geographic Information System Market in the Utility Sector 2010-2015 - Latest Market Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2011 -- Reportstack, the provider of premium market research reports has announced the addition of 'Geographic Information System Market in the Utility Sector 2010-2015' market report to its offering.



The Geographic Information System (GIS) market in the Utility sector to grow at a CAGR of 16 percent over the period 2010–2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing demand for GIS tools to identify location-specific needs. The GIS market in the Utility sector has also been witnessing an increasing preference for GIS-based solutions among service providers in developing countries. However, the challenge due to the delayed introduction of GIS technologies into existing traditional processes could pose as an obstacle to the growth of this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include GE Energy, Hexagon, Bentley, Autodesk, and ESRI.



Geographic Information System Market in the Utility Sector 2010–2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas as well as the EMEA and APAC regions. The report only covers the market for hardware, software, and services that help organizations in the Utility sector to improve their capabilities by capitalizing on the GIS functionality.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2014 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Table of Contents:



01. Executive Summary

02. Introduction

03. Market Coverage

04. Market Landscape

05. Vendor Landscape

06. Buying Criteria

07. Market Growth Drivers

08. Drivers and their Impact

09. Market Challenges

10. Market Trends

11. Key Vendor Analysis

11.1 GE Energy

11.2 Hexagon AB

11.3 Bentley Systems Inc.

11.4 Autodesk Inc.

11.5 Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

12. Other Reports in this Series



List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1: Geographic Information System Market in the Utility Sector 2010–2015 (US$ million)

Exhibit 2: GIS in the Utility Sector by Geographical Segmentation 2010

Exhibit 3: Geographic Information System Market in the Utility Sector by Vendor Segmentation 2010

Exhibit 4: Acquisition by GE Energy in the Geographic Information System Market

Exhibit 5: Acquisitions by Hexagon AB in the Geographic Information System Market



