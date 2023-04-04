Geographic Information System Market Industry Report Global Growth Drivers, 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2023 -- The Geographic Information System Market is projected to reach USD 14.5 Billion by 2025 from USD 11.4 Billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. It was observed that the growth rate was 12% from 2021 to 2022. Transportation is expected to account high market share of 18%.



A geographic information system (GIS) is an electronic information system that analyzes, integrates, and displays information based on geographic locations. It provides a visual representation of geographic analysis on maps. Geospatial technology is used to acquire, manipulate, and store the geographic information. This market holds several opportunities for startups and new entrants to enable them to expand their businesses.



Opportunity: Development of 4D GIS software and augmented reality platforms for GIS



GIS technologies have been increasingly used to incorporate not only spatial geographic data but also analyzing and visualizing space across time. 4D GIS data includes 2D data, 3D data, and time change data. An integrated database with real-time monitoring is required to generate 4D data. 4D GIS is used to integrate, manage, and analyze spatial information and nonspatial information collected from various data sources. 4D GIS is gaining popularity in areas where GIS is needed for predicting dimensions across time. For example, infrastructure monitoring needs to analyze where and when vulnerabilities may arise in infrastructure.



Challenge: Integration of GIS technology with other technologies



Organizations are facing a challenge for integrating geospatial data with enterprise solutions such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), and business process management (BPM). The data collected from geospatial sources are heterogeneous/unstructured (images, videos, signals) and need to be processed to make them compatible with the existing database. Major challenges in GIS technology are to integrate and synchronize geospatial data with enterprise solutions and adopt workflows that are understandable to both systems. Moreover, understanding business processes and workflows for geospatial data with enterprise solutions are highly complex to synchronize. Thus, the integration of GIS technology with other technologies poses a challenge to the GIS market.



Key Market Players:



Some of the major players in the Geographic Information System (GIS) market are Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI) (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Pitney Bowes Inc. (US), Autodesk, Inc. (US), Trimble Inc. (US), Bentley Systems, Incorporated (US), General Electric Co. (US), Blue Marble Geographics (US), Maxar Technologies Inc. (US), Caliper Corporation (US), Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp) (UK), and ABACO Group (Italy).



Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI) has a diversified portfolio of GIS software and geodatabase management applications. The core strengths of the company include comprehensive offerings, strong financial performance, global strategic alliances, and a huge customer base. The company primarily focuses on product launches and developments to offer technically advanced solutions to its customers. It has launched several new products, with a focus on product enhancement and on the development of advanced geospatial technologies.



Hexagon (Sweden) offers a diversified range of GIS software for surveying, construction, public safety, natural resources, transport and public service, and defense industries. Owing to its technologically innovative capability, the company can offer diversified and innovative products for major industries, thereby driving the competitiveness in the market. The company invested USD ~400 million in research and development (R&D) activities to develop and launch products based on innovative geospatial technology and strengthen its position in the geographical information system market.