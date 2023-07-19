Geomarketing Market Is Projected to Reach USD $32.5 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 25.0%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2023 -- The global Geomarketing Market size is expected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2020 to USD 32.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.0% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Key factors driving the geomarketing market include growth of rising demand for cloud services, the increasing demand for location-based intelligence to enhance the business outcome, and communicate with customers, visitors, and the use of location analytics and big data to generate information about potential markets and customers.



Browse 378 market data Tables and 53 Figures spread through 291 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Geomarketing Market - Global Forecast to 2025"



By component, the software segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



The software segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period, whereas the services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the growing need for consulting, deployment, and integration services. Companies have started to invest in location-based marketing for increasing agility and overall operational productivity, understanding business trends in a better way and reducing operational costs.



By service, the deployment and integration segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The deployment and integration services segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period, Deployment and integration services enable the seamless integration of each geomarketing software and system, regardless of technologies. System integration provides facilities and frameworks for integrating various platforms with third-party environments. This integration enables applications to run on other platforms and make indoor location-based solutions efficiently and quickly.



By deployment mode, the cloud segment to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period



With rapid demand for geomarketing applications that can reside on different cloud infrastructures that can help increase demand for cloud services. With rise in technology adoption such as GPS, and cellular communication modes the requirement for cloud services is increasing at a fast pace.



North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



North America is expected to account for the largest market size in the geomarketing market by region during the forecast period. The region houses various service providers who are continuously engaged in delivering cloud based, and advanced technology infrastructure and solutions. Increasing need to reduce costs associated with software development and demand for better customer experience is expected to boost the adoption of geomarketing technology in North America.



The geomarketing market comprises major solution providers, such as IBM (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco. (US), Oracle (US), Adobe (US), Salesforce (US), Ericsson (Sweden), ESRI (US), Qualcomm (US), HERE (US), Xtremepush (Dublin), Software AG (Germany), Plot Projects (Netherlands), MobileBridge (Noor Holland), Saksoft (India), HYP3R (US), Reveal Mobile (US), Galigeo (France), Navigine (US), CleverTap (US), Airship (US), Bluedot Innovation (US), Rover (US), LocationGuru (India), Foursquare (US), Brillio (US), Purple Wifi (UK), GeoMoby (Australia), Carto (US), and Quuppa (Finland). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the geomarketing market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



