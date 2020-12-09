New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2020 -- Reports and Data added a research publication document on Global Geomembrane Market. Breaking the business down into major segments and highlighting different regions to get an in-depth analysis of this market. The study perfectly balances both subjective and statistical information to explain the current market scenario. The study uses relevant market data, like for historical years it uses data from 2016-2018 and taking 2019 as the base year it gives a result which is predicted to the year 2027.



The Geomembrane Market is forecasted to grow from USD 2.06 billion in 2018 to USD 4.45 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.5%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the growing usage of geomembranes in waste management applications and a strict regulatory framework for environmental protection in several applications such as oil & gas, agriculture, concrete protection and industrial applications.



Get a Sample Copy of the Geomembrane Market Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1013



The market for geomembranes has been growing alongside the increasing environmental regulations against land and water contamination. However, the unsafe nature of some of the materials involved may hamper the growth of the market. Factors such as fluctuating raw material prices may hinder market growth.



Key participants include GSE Environmental LLC (US), Agru America Inc. (US), Solmax International Inc. (Canada), Nilex Inc. (Canada), Carthage Mills (US), NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Officine Maccaferri S.p.A. (Italy), Geofabrics Australasia Private Limited (Australia), Carlisle Syntec Systems (US), Huifeng Geosynthetics (China), Raven Engineered Films (US), and others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Geomembrane market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:



Raw Material (Million Square Meter) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



Technology (Million Square Meter) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Extrusion

Calendaring

Others



Application (Million Square Meter) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Waste management

Mining

Water management

Tunnels & Civil Construction



For Discount on Geomembrane Market Report before purchase, visit here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1013



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Geomembrane Market is forecasted to grow from USD 2.06 billion in 2018 to USD 4.45 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.5%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the growing usage of geomembranes in waste management applications and a strict regulatory framework for environmental protection in several applications such as oil & gas, agriculture, concrete protection and industrial applications.



The market for high density polyethylene (HDPE) is expected to grow the largest at USD 1.24 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. HDPE is a polyethylene thermoplastic made from petroleum. It provides excellent strength due to its density, very durable and has a high UV and chemical resistance. It can be recycled and repurposed, hence making it valuable and eco-friendly. Due to this, they have the highest market volume. They are usually used as dam, reservoir and landfill lining.



The market for waste management is estimated to hold the largest market and is expected to reach USD 1.64 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Due to the high chemical resistance and durability of HDPEs and PVCs, they are used in waste management, as landfill lining to prevent any leaching of hazardous materials into the soil or groundwater for more than 30 years. The resistance to wear and tear of geomembranes makes them ideal for water management, as well. They are usually used to line dams, reservoirs, water collectors and even in stormwater ponds to prevent flooding and loss of water.



Inquiry before buying @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/make-enquiry-form/1013



Reasons to buy Geomembrane Market Report: –



Information provided in the report assists companies in making well-informed executive decisions with a comprehensive understanding of the Geomembrane market scenario and trends.



Assists companies in implementing lucrative expansion strategies by offering information relating to the projected fluctuations in sales performance and supplier prices.



Enables IT enterprises in capitalizing on the latest market trends and accurate insights into the Geomembrane Market, arming them with essential information and other significant concerns of the industry.



It allows readers to make favorable investments by tracing the substantial focus areas highlighted by survey takers in 2018.



Have questions regarding this Report? You can consult with an expert at @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/geomembrane-market



We are grateful to you for reading our report. If you wish to find more details of the report or want a customization, contact us. You can get a detailed information of the entire research here. If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.