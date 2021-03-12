New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The Geomembrane Market is forecasted to grow from USD 2.06 billion in 2018 to USD 4.45 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.5%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the growing usage of geomembranes in waste management applications and a strict regulatory framework for environmental protection in several applications such as oil & gas, agriculture, concrete protection and industrial applications.



A geomembrane is a category of a geosynthetic that has very low permeability and is used in geotechnical engineering to control fluid or gas migration in a structure or a system like solid waste containment, water containment and mining. It is usually made using thin, continuous polymeric sheets, but can also be made using asphalt, elastomers, or polymeric sprays.



The emerging and present key participants in the Geomembrane market are:



BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Ashland Inc., SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Genomatica Inc., Chemtura Corporation, Dairen Chemical Corporation, and Bioamber Inc., among others.



Get the sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1013



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Geomembrane market on the basis of technology, application, end-user, and region:



Raw Material (Million Square Meter) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



Technology (Million Square Meter) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Extrusion

Calendaring

Others



Application (Million Square Meter) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Waste management

Mining

Water management

Tunnels & Civil Construction



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Request for Customization @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1013



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Geomembrane Market is forecasted to grow from USD 2.06 billion in 2018 to USD 4.45 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.5%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the growing usage of geomembranes in waste management applications and a strict regulatory framework for environmental protection in several applications such as oil & gas, agriculture, concrete protection and industrial applications.



The market for high density polyethylene (HDPE) is expected to grow the largest at USD 1.24 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. HDPE is a polyethylene thermoplastic made from petroleum. It provides excellent strength due to its density, very durable and has a high UV and chemical resistance. It can be recycled and repurposed, hence making it valuable and eco-friendly. Due to this, they have the highest market volume. They are usually used as dam, reservoir and landfill lining.



The market for waste management is estimated to hold the largest market and is expected to reach USD 1.64 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Due to the high chemical resistance and durability of HDPEs and PVCs, they are used in waste management, as landfill lining to prevent any leaching of hazardous materials into the soil or groundwater for more than 30 years.



The market for North America is expected to reach USD 1.16 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. North America has the highest value and volume in the market owing to the increase in environmental pollution and formulation of environmental policies by regulatory agencies…Continued



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 - 2026



Chapter 3. Geomembrane Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



3.1. Geomembrane Market Segmentation Analysis

3.2. Geomembrane Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018-2026

3.3. Geomembrane Market Impact Analysis

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1. Increasing use of mobile devices and technologies

3.3.1.2. Digitalized transformation of testing

3.3.1.3. Rise of DevOps methodology in automation



Chapter 4. Geomembrane Market by Testing type (Insights & Trends)



4.1. Geomembrane Market share by testing type, 2019 & 2026

4.2. Functional Testing

4.3. Non-Functional Testing



Continued…



Leave a Query @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/make-enquiry-form/1013



Browse More Related Reports:



Zirconium Target Market By Raw Materials, By Coating method, By Application area And Segment Forecasts, 2016–2026



Chromium Powder Market by Purity, By Type, By Application, 2016–2026



Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.