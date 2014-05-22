Geomembranes Market Is Playing Main Role in Industry by Producing Various Materials

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- The report "Geomembranes Market By Type of technology (Extrusion, Calendering, Others), By Materials (HDPE, LDPE, EPDM, PVC, PP & Others), By Applications (Waste management, Water management, Mining, Tunnel liners & others), and Geography - Regional Trends & Forecast to 2019 ",analyzes the applications markets for geomembranes such as mining, water management, waste management, and so on. It also analyzes various end-use segments for these products, and familiarizes the industry players with the market trends, opportunities, drivers, and inhibitors



Browse 119 market data tables and 21 figures spread through 221 slides and in-depth TOC on "Geomembranes Market - Regional Trends & Forecast to 2019 "

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Geomembranes are one of the fastest growing types in the geosynthetics market. They are manufactured from various materials such as HDPE, LDPE, PP, PVC, EPDM and others. Geomembranes find wide application in water management, waste management, mining, tunnel liners and others. Until now, waste management was the largest application for geomembranes, followed by mining, but taking into consideration the ever growing minerals requirement, mining applications will surpass the waste management application to some extent.



The major players discussed in the report are GSE Environmental (U.S.), Juta (Czech Republic) Naue (Germany), Plastika Kritis (Greece), Nilex (U.S.), Agru America (U.S.), and others. GSE Environmental (U.S) was found to be the market leader in the geomembranes market followed by Agru America and Juta products. As there are many players in the geomembranes market, the market is highly competitive. Also, majority of the market is in the hands of the top five players. Huge opportunities are expected from the mining applications market due to an increase in the demand of minerals and metals. Opportunities exist for metals such as gold, copper, nickel and others.



As geomembranes are easy to manufacture, new players can easily enter the market. The prices of geomembranes are dependent on the prices of polypropylene and polyethylene, which are ever-rising, due to a high demand. Huge opportunities exist in markets of India and China where the respective governments have now started taking measures to protect the environment. Also, the majority of the geomembranes are imported by India and China, as there are a few players in these markets. The



Asia Pacific countries are the potential markets for geomembranes for the waste and water management applications, while the Rest of World region is for mining applications.



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