George Biancardi Appointed President and CEO, Strongwood Insurance Holdings

Monterey, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- George Biancardi, previously President, Strongwood Distribution, has been appointed President and CEO of Strongwood Insurance Holdings. In the new role, he will be responsible for leading Sequoia Insurance Company, Networked Insurance Agents, Northeast Agencies, and AmCom Insurance Services. Strongwood Insurance Holdings is the parent company of these four entities.



Mr. Biancardi joined Strongwood in 2011 after serving in a variety of insurance leadership roles during his career. Most recently at NFP Property and Casualty, he served as chief executive officer. Prior to NFP, he held the position of Managing Director and Industry Practices Leader at Marsh.



About Strongwood Insurance Holdings

Networked Insurance Agents, Northeast Agencies, and AmCom Insurance Services are the companies of Strongwood Insurance Holdings. Offering a countrywide footprint, Strongwood serves independent retail agents with the resources they need to write more new business and improve client retention.



Founded in 2002, Strongwood offers its agent members access to the most coveted and highly rated property and casualty markets along with proprietary online rating tools for personal and commercial lines accounts. Professional account management and placement services provide agents with an array of coverage and carrier options to offer their clients and prospects.



Contact:

Natalie Flightner

Corporate Marketing Director

831-657-4530

natalie.flightner@strongwoodins.com

http://www.strongwoodins.com/