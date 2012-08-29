George Brown College Announces a Linkedin Alumni Group for Online Technical Training Programs

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- George Brown College is pleased to announce a new component of the Electronic, Electromechanical, Robotics and PLC Technician Certificate programs; the GBCTechTraining LinkedIn Alumni Group. This group is intended to help our program graduates develop new contacts and career opportunities in their program areas.



At George Brown College we understand that our students want to grow in their career. The goal of the LinkedIn Group is to provide our graduates with a place to network professionally and to develop opportunities to further their technical careers. Along with discussions, this group will provide related job postings that are appropriate for our members.



“These programs provide our students with new and expanded technical skills; making them more employable”, says Colin Simpson, Dean, Centre for Continuous Learning. “The GBCTechTraining LinkedIn Alumni group is another way to help our student’s network and take a proactive approach to their career development. Along with hopefully some very interesting discussions, this group will provide job postings that we encounter that are appropriate for our members.”



Membership in this group is open to all graduates of the online GBCTechTraining Electronics, Electromechanical, PLC and Robotics Technician Certificate programs. All program graduates are automatically invited and accepted into the LinkedIn group.



About the Programs

The Electronics, Electromechanical, Robotics and PLC programs are delivered using a self-paced, distance learning approach, enabling our students to register into a program immediately, to progress through their course work at their own pace, on their own time, remotely from their home or work location. The learning resources consist of a program disk containing topical modules delivering course content in text, video, 2D and 3D animations, colour photos, audio and hundreds of laboratory projects. Laboratory projects are provided using powerful software-based simulation. The GBC Student Support Centre provides administrative, technical and tutorial support by phone, email and internet-based forums. Module final exams are taken on-line using computer-based testing. Students graduate from these programs with a George Brown College Certificate of Completion.



For more information, please visit http://www.gbctechtraining.com or call the Student Support Centre at 1-888-553-5333



About George Brown College

With nine out of 10 graduates getting jobs within six months of graduation, Toronto’s George Brown College has established a reputation for equipping students with the skills, industry experience and credentials to pursue the careers of their choice. From its three main campuses located across the downtown core, George Brown offers more than 150 programs across a wide variety of professions. Students can earn diplomas, post-graduate certificates, industry accreditations, apprenticeships and four-year bachelor degrees. More than 20,000 students attend the College (full-time equivalent) with about 65,000 registered with the George Brown College Centre for Continuous Learning. For more information, please visit http://www.georgebrown.ca