George Brown College Distance Education Programs Approved for Certification Training by the ETA

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- George Brown College is pleased to announce that three of its distance education based technology training programs – Electronics Technician Certificate, Electromechanical Technician Certificate and PLC Technician Certificate - are now approved by the Electronics Technician Association International (ETA) for the purposes of training leading towards their certification as an Electronics Technician Associate.



The Electronics Technician Certificate program is approved for use in training towards certification as their Associated Certified Electronics Technician and Student Electronics Technician designations, as well as for use in their Electronics Module 5. The Electromechanical and Programmable Logic Controllers Technician Certificate programs are approved for use in training towards certification as a Certified Electronics Technician – Industrial.



About the ETA

The ETA, founded in 1978 by electronics technicians, is a not?for?profit trade association that supports the academic, social and professional needs of the electronics professional. With the assistance of ETA partner schools and administrators, ETA offers a unique certification process to recognize those individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their fields.



About these GBC Programs

The Electronics, Electromechanical and PLC programs are offered using a self-paced, distance learning approach, allowing students to register into a program immediately, to progress through course work at their own pace, on their own time, remotely from their home or work. The GBC Student Support Centre provides administrative, technical and tutorial support by phone, email and internet-based forums. Module final exams are taken online using computer-based testing. For more information, please visit http://www.gbctechtraining.com or call the Student Support Centre at 1-888-553-5333.



About George Brown College

With nine out of 10 graduates getting jobs within six months of graduation, Toronto’s George Brown College has established a reputation for equipping students with the skills, industry experience and credentials to pursue the careers of their choice. From its three main campuses located across Toronto’s downtown core, George Brown offers more than 150 programs across a wide variety of professions. Students can earn diplomas, post-graduate certificates, industry accreditations, apprenticeships and four-year bachelor degrees. More than 20,000 students attend the College (full-time equivalent) with about 65,000 registered with the George Brown College Centre for Continuous Learning. For more information, please visit http://www.georgebrown.ca.