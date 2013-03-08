George Georgiou, Michael Kenna, and Andrew Moore Exhibitions Open to the Public at Jackson Fine Art

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- For years, individuals have visited exhibits and galleries as a way to experience different parts of the world, learn more about different techniques, and draw inspiration from other artists.



Since opening its doors in 1990, one Atlanta-based photography gallery, Jackson Fine Art, has dedicated itself to spotlighting talented photographers from around the world. The gallery, popular in the southern and international markets, focuses on contemporary photography as well as 20th century and vintage pieces. Jackson Fine Art maintains a prestigious client list that includes The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Art Institute of Chicago, and The Museum of Fine Arts in Houston.



Recently, Jackson Fine Art proudly announced their first three photography exhibitions of 2013. The exhibits, which highlight photographers George Georgiou, Michael Kenna, and Andrew Moore, focus on changing foreign lands.



Georgiou’s exhibit, Fault Lines/Turkey/East/West, can be found in Jackson Fine Art’s main gallery space. Georgiou’s pieces capture present-day Turkey as the country embraces its history and traditions while coping with new developments and Westernization.



“I was surprised at how quickly change was taking place: landscapes, towns, and cities reshaped, an extensive road network under construction, town centers ?beautified,? and large apartment blocks springing up at a rapid rate around every town and city,” said Georgiou, who lived in Turkey for four and a half years. “Almost always, the architecture and infrastructure follow the same blueprint. Cities are becoming carbon copies of each other.”



Moore and Kenna’s works will be displayed in the back gallery and viewing room. Moore’s exhibit is comprised of large-format, richly colored images of Cuba; Kenna’s exhibit shows black-and-white images of various exotic destinations from 2011 and 2012.



The three exhibits will be open until April 13, 2013. Jackson Fine Art will also have signed copies of Moore’s new book, Cuba, and Georgiou’s book, Fault Lines/Turkey/East/West, for sale during this time.



About George Georgiou

George Georgiou (b. 1961) began his career as a photojournalist after graduating from Polytechnic of Central London. His work has been exhibited extensively throughout Europe and the United States. Most notably, he was selected as one of six photographers in the Museum of Modern Art's prestigious New Photography 2011 exhibition, featured in the Fall 2012 issue of Aperture Magazine. Fault Lines/Turkey/East/West has been published in Italian, English, French, and Greek. Georgiou received the World Press Photo Prize (2003 & 2005), the British Journal of Photography Project Prize (2010), Picture of the Year International Prize (2004), and Nikon Press Award UK (2000). For more information, please visit http://www.jacksonfineart.com