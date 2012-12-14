George Harrison's Iconic Cavern Club Jacket Up for Auction

Liverpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- A whole trove of rare Beatles memorabilia will be sold at an upcoming auction. The auction, to be held at London’s Bonhams on December 12th, includes a collection of clothing worn by George Harrison which Harrison had gifted to his family over the years.



An instantly identifiable piece from the Harrison family collection is the iconic leather jacket that Harrison bought during the band’s influential period in Hamburg and wore at their many performances at Liverpool’s famous Cavern Club during the early sixties. The leather jacket was a favourite on-stage garment for Harrison and he regularly wore it during the band’s famous Cavern Club appearances of 1960 to 1962.



During the early sixties the band was The Cavern Club’s house band, playing a total of 292 shows before their last in 1963. Over the years the Cavern has played host to plenty of music legends including The Who, Queen and The Rolling Stones, but its strong association as ‘The Birthplace of the Beatles’ has cemented it as a mecca for Beatles fans the world over. The Cavern Club offers a range of Beatles merchandise including Cavern Beatles t-shirts and souvenirs available to buy from their online store, and the club recently paid tribute to the 11 year anniversary of George Harrison’s death with a special concert held at the club.



Harrison’s jacket perfectly reflects the band’s formative stage and so influential was the band’s style at the time that it was copied by Beatles fans – the jacket is both a piece of music and fashion history. It is estimated that the jacket will sell for £120,000 at auction.



Other key pieces in the Bonhams auction include a pair George Harrison’s custom made ‘Beatles boots’, Harrison can be seen wearing an identical pair during the filming of ‘A Hard Day’s Night’.



The Harrison Family collection will join over 100 lots of Beatles memorabilia at the Entertainment Sale auction. A guitar used by Paul McCartney will also be sold at auction. The guitar was played by McCartney during the 1950s as a member of the pre-Beatles band, The Quarrymen.



About The Cavern Club

