George Hotel Advises London Visitors to Book Bed and Breakfast London for More Savings

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- With the rising costs of hotel rooms in London, budget-conscious travelers should find a cheap bed and breakfast London hotel to realise more savings.



According to George Hotel, one of the cheap hotels in London, visitors in the city don’t have to pay a lot for their accommodation. London has its share of cheap hotels that can provide quality services and good amenities to its visitors.



Late last year, travel website TripAdvisor reported that prices of a hotel rooms in London increased by almost £4 compared to the previous year. The average rate for an overnight stay in the country’s capital was pegged at around £160.



The trend is not only confined to London as other areas in the country are experiencing a spike in accommodation rates. For instance, an overnight stay at a four-star hotel in Birmingham increased by almost £30 last year compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, Sheffield and Newcastle also had experienced spikes in their hotel room rates.



Representatives of George Hotel London say that there are numerous hotels near Kings Cross that also offer cheaper rates compared to hotels in the city. The same goes for cheap hotels in Russell Square, which is close to tourist spots like the University of London and the British Museum. They add that the Internet is a rich resource for cheap Kings Cross hotels and accommodations in London.



About George Hotel London

George Hotel London is a highly recommended, affordable bed and breakfast inn located right at the heart of UK’s capital city. It is close to the Kings Cross Station and Russell Square. All bedrooms in this bed and breakfast hotel have Wi-Fi, phone, coffee-making facilities, and safe. Aside from being situated in a quiet and peaceful community, it is also within walking distance of attractions like the West End and British Museum.



Contact Details

Toby Miah 5 Broomfield Place

STOUGHTON

GU2 4ZG