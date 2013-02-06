George School Announces Their School Events for February 2013

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Elite Quaker school in PA, George School, has just announced their school events to be held this February 2013. On Saturday February 9th at 7pm at Keenan Motors in Doylestown, PA, parents can gather for fun and friendship that will have a buffet by CulinArt and music by the Mojo Gypsies. This event requires attendees to be registered, and the tickets are available for $25.00.



On display from now until February 20th, George School is hosting “Fifty Years a Potter: New Work in Stoneware and Porcelain” by artist Jack Troy. Mr. Troy is a teacher from Huntingdon, PA, who is also a writer and potter most well-known for his wood-fired pottery that he fires in an anagama kiln. As a teacher of both English and ceramics, he has participated in over 150 pottery shows, and has held a number of individual ones for himself. As one of the top IB boarding schools, George School is more than delighted to have the prestigious honor of having Mr. Troy both show off his work, as well as spend two days on campus working with students who are involved with the arts.



Last but not least, George School is offering a chance for alumni to reconnect with friends on Saturday February 23rd with the time TBA. Attendees will be able to mingle with friends while sipping on fine glasses of wine and eating delicious hors d'oeuvres at Sunnybanke, and then have the chance to see the George School performance of “Fiddler on the Roof.”



As one of the most prestigious IB diploma schools in the USA, George School is one that is always buzzing with events for its students, as well as alumni and friends. With a tremendous emphasis on academics along with sports, George School is one where people will be able to meet and become lifelong friends. To hear more about their events scheduled for this February 2013, please visit them on their website at http://www.georgeschool.org for more information.



About George School

George School provides an atmosphere in which students can challenge themselves and strive for personal excellence. George School is also a place that is known for challenging students both on and off the field, and they also offer a number of boys and girls sports that are available throughout the Fall, Winter, and Spring.