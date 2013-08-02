Georges Laraque Cofounds New Website Showcasing Talent with an Anti-Bullying Message

Montreal, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Former NHL player Georges Laraque is pleased to announce his involvement with a newly established website promoting talented individuals from all over the world in the context of an anti-bullying forum.



As a father and someone who was bullied as a youth, Laraque sees the value of a showcase for talent that is free from bullying. According to Georges “The point of this website is, ultimately, to help individuals grow their talents and achieve success. That can’t happen when people are saying horrible things about you in a hurtful way.”



The site is monitored and members are encouraged to report bullying to moderators. The anti-bullying statement can be found on the site at http://www.321fame.com/bullyfreestatement. Questions concerning this policy can be directed to CEO Aaron Thomas aaron@321fame.com and/or Director of Communications Dennis Badeen dennis@321fame.com.



About 321 Fame

Founded in 2013, 321 Fame is the internet’s most comprehensive showcase for talent from across the world. 321 Fame is the only site that combines a celebration of talent with a strict anti-bullying policy to ensure that its members can grow, encourage and learn from each other. For more information go to http://www.321fame.com/#



