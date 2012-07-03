Georgette Miller and Associates, P.C. Has Bankruptcy Lawyers You Can Count On

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- It is never a good thing when a person has to consider filing for bankruptcy. In fact, it can be downright terrifying for any individual who has no working knowledge of how bankruptcy law works. So, that is why at the Law Offices of Georgette Miller and Associates, P.C., their Bankruptcy Attorneys in NJ bring a certain kind of sensitivity and respect to each case they handle in order to gain the client’s trust. The firm understands all of the requirements associated with bankruptcy law, and will work quickly and efficiently in order to get a person’s funds back on track also helping him or her to rebuild his or her finances along the way.



There are many people who still think that the bankruptcy law changed back in October of 2005, and that there are now no more options for filing bankruptcy—but this is false. At the Law Offices of Georgette Miller and Associates, P.C., they continue to file all types of bankruptcy for their clients, including:

- Chapter 7 bankruptcy for individuals and businesses

- Chapter 13 bankruptcy for individuals



By filing for bankruptcy protection, these Bankruptcy Lawyers in Philadelphia can put an immediate stop to home foreclosures, car repossession, and threatening phone calls. By eliminating or reducing credit card debt, medical debt, payday loans, and other types of unsecured debt, filing for bankruptcy can help a person get back on his or her feet financially. Their lawyers also provide non-bankruptcy alternatives to help businesses and individuals resolve debt issues.



The attorneys at the Law Offices of Georgette Miller and Associates, P.C. are experienced in representing a broad range of clients, including debtors, creditors, lenders, creditors’ committees, potential acquirers, investors, turnaround professionals and asset purchasers. They also advise financially troubled businesses and individuals. They have ultimately represented individuals and commercial clients in bankruptcy proceedings and their attorneys are well-versed in all requirements of the new bankruptcy law. One should look no further than the Law Offices of Georgette Miller and Associates, P.C. if he or she is seeking out experienced Bankruptcy Attorneys in Philadelphia!