6 AM Cure for Ugly Mondays That Start Sunday Night

Johns Creek, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Green Acupuncture and Med Spa opens the doors for appointments beginning at 6 A.M. for you to get what you need to help make the sale, get the raise and coordinate a quality of life for yourself. It is a common modern day experience to feel anxiety and tiredness begin to build on Sunday evening in anticipation of Monday morning rush hour and another week of work stresses. A quick stop on the way to work for “24 Minute Express Services” with Dr. Sam Kim at Green Acupuncture can change all that into the beginning of one great week.



“The Johns Creek area has something to discover here. I am at the office at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday for relief when the beginning of the day is painfully stressed. Stress Management Acupuncture helps local business people recover their personal economy and maintain their health by promoting a relaxed - calm and energetic harmony in their body systems.” says Dr. Sam Kim of Green Acupuncture and Med Spa. Acupuncture is used in military combat to insure soldiers recover their energy. It gets them back on the feet with clear heads and their high performance abilities intact. It is also strategic support for business executives all over the world. Its not hard to imagine our own success”



Green Acupuncture and Med Spa is noted for its commitment to developing innovative approaches to improving the quality of life through the Practice of authentic Traditional Chinese Medicine. We help the community to come alive with zest, vigor and the will to live bigger. Our fresh designs in patient education and medical care delivery reconnect us to a past that worked and to a future where our health is entrusted to our true power of natural healing from the root cause of imbalance in our body systems. Green Acupuncture and Med Spa pursues efforts to make meaningful connections and provide value to the resident and businesses throughout the community.



Simply call for an appointment beginning at 6 a.m.. Give us 24 Minutes for your Stress Management Acupuncture an will make your day!



About Green Acupuncture and Med Spa

The means for accomplishing modern world desires for high performance, life style, anti-aging, health and well being, can all be wisely found in the healthcare system of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Established during the Yellow Emperor’s Period in the ancient world, TCM is consider to be essential for over-all health and recovery of well being in more than 30 countries world-wide.



Green Acupuncture continues to grow a truly holistic approach in Practice. We lead with continuing education, rigorously researching published materials in the global community of Healthcare Providers, steadfastness in authentic delivery of Traditional Chinese Medicine and efficacy in services and products delivered to our patience.



Exceptional results can be found in TCM through a personal commitment to a continuum of care. Our Practice effectively addresses disorders; yet there is so much more to life with TCM. We recreate the truths and wisdom of the ages through life style programs to enable the “Highest Levels in Quality of Life .” When patients build a relationship with Dr. Kim and Spa Services that moves from treatment of sickness and symptoms to repairing and building the immune system followed by Seasonal Care (Health Maintenance), it is possible to live truly empowered by a sound foundation