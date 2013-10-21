Georgia Automobile Insurance - Georgia Residents Can Now Slash Their Auto Insurance Rate by Up to Half-Price

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Recently launched web-site, with a specialty in Georgia Automobile Insurance, have made an announcement that Georgia Drivers can finally stop overpaying for Automobile insurance.



Diane Miles, Advertising Manager of Georgia Cheap Car Insurance, says that "Car insurance companies in Georgia are competing strongly with each other and as a result, are now offering extremely high discounts for many drivers that qualify."



"Georgia drivers who have not checked their rate in the past 30 days are now being urged to join many drivers saving 30%, 40% or even more than 50%. Imagine what you could do with an extra $300*, $400* or even $500* for just five minutes of your time?" says Diane



Georgia Cheap Car Insurance , is a new and different quote comparison web-site that instantly researches the internet to find Georgia drivers 'hidden gem' insurance companies (out of the 100s in Georgia) offering really high discounts.



According to Diane "This is why our free rate comparison service has become extremely popular. By taking just five minutes to enter your zip, Georgia drivers can quickly compare rates side-by-side to find the best option that meets their requirements and their budget. Plus they can walk away with some extra cash"



"The purchase of an auto insurance plan is required in Georgia. In Georgia, the policy purchased needs to include the minimums for bodily injury of one person, injury to multiple people and damage or loss or property," an article on the website explains. The purchase of an auto insurance policy ensures that drivers in Georgia hold the minimum coverage required in Georgia. Drivers will also benefit from having the peace of mind knowing that they are protected.



Another popular article on the website explains why safe Georgia drivers should compare the quotes they obtain, rather than accepting the very first quote. This article further says that "drivers need to compare the insurance quotes they receive because there can still be price variations between the lowest and highest quotes for exactly the same car and driver(s). This is why if you don't compare the insurance companies this website matches you with, you will never know how much you could save."



"Georgia Cheap Car Insurance Stands by our commitment to help drivers in Georgia save money on their auto insurance. This has been, and always will be the reason we exist," according to Diane Miles.



If you drive in Georgia, then right now is probably the best times to get a better deal on your auto insurance. Enter your Zip code at the site to try it. You will be amazed to see how much you can save on your Vehicle insurance.



About Georgia Cheap Car Insurance

Georgia Cheap Car Insurance is a leading Free Auto Insurance matching service that helps Georgia residents find reputable insurance companies offering extremely high discounts. Since inception, the goal of Georgia Cheap Car Insurance has been to provide customers with a safe and secure environment so they instantly view plans side-by-side so they can quickly find the best option that meets their needs and their budget.



Georgia Residents, who have not checked their auto insurance rate in the past 30 days, are being urged to take just 2 minutes to enter their Zip code so they can see how much they can save. With just a quick visit, drivers can finally stop overpaying for Auto Insurance In Georgia .



For More Information Visit the website http://GeorgiaCheapCarInsurance.com/discount



Media Contact:

Georgia Cheap Car Insurance

Diane Miles

Diane Miles G+

https://plus.google.com/110829848403091994770/

Phone: (678) 973-1942

Email: admin@GeorgiaCheapCarInsurance.com

Website: GeorgiaCheapCarInsurance.com