Georgia Businesses Select Custom Metal Fabricators on MFGpartners.net

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Finding a reliable custom metal fabricator in Georgia or other machining, fabrication or custom manufacturing specialists is now an easy process according MFGpartners.net, an interactive marketplace for small plastic parts (http://mfgpartners.net/small-plastic-parts), machined metal parts & components and other made-to-print products. Today, the company announced its Peach State campaign to connect local establishments with suitable manufacturers as parts of its nationwide Buy American movement pioneered by its parent company and quality management system innovator the Industrial Leaders Group.



Annabelle Rutherford, spokeswoman for the American Machine Shops Network (AMSN) said the marketplace grew by 35% in September due the company's national campaign committed to bring back jobs and work to local businesses. According to Ms. Rutherford, the site regularly connects buyers and sellers of machined parts, small metal parts (http://mfgpartners.net/small-metal-parts), molds, castings and allied services such as drilling, forming, grinding, counterboring, countersinking, tapping, profiling, reaming, tapping, knurling, broaching, punching and other fabrication solutions.



“From the cities of Atlanta, Augusta, Macon, Roswell and Columbus to Savannah, Albany, Marietta, Warner Robins and Athens-Clarke County, MFGpartners.net is continuing its dedication to bringing business all over the state of Georgia, known as the Empire State of the South,” said Rutherford. She added, “Companies all over the state and across the entire country are invited to explore offerings for CNC machined & milled products, small machined parts (http://mfgpartners.net/small-machined-parts), assembly pieces, fabricated plastic products, electrical discharge machining (EDM) and other services.”



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net