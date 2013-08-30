Georgia Property Search Made Easy with Newly Updated, IDX Enabled Website of Realtor Juayita Edd

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Buford, Georgia homes are now available with the click of a mouse, thanks to the partnership of real estate agent Juanyita Edd and IDX, Inc. Edd now hosts a custom IDX solution on her search page, giving her clients and other home seekers utilizing her website a concise and quick online property search. First MLS(FMLS) listings are integrated into the properties Edd represents, allowing home seekers to search through thousands of amazing, detailed property listings without ever leaving the comfort of their homes or the convenience of the website of Edd.



Basic, advanced, map, address and listing ID searches are a few of the innovative options potential buyers can take advantage of on the search page Edd has enabled. These simple and easy to use features make narrowing the FMLS monumentally easier. By erecting search parameters, home seekers can search through properties only relevant to their search. Specifications, such as water access, view, subdivision, style and even Homeowners Association fees can be customized to display only FMLS properties that match the needs of each individual potential buyer.



The amazing technologies IDX Broker syncs on the website Edd utilizes for her business extend beyond just her clients. Edd herself gains the tools necessary to make her website her own. These simple and easy-to-manage functions include the ability to edit CSS and global wrappers, to design a unique look for each page online; the option to create RSS and XML codes to syndicate her listings; and even the chance to connect with her clients online through a customizable blog and her client database. Managing a realty website has never been easier than now for Edd.



About Juayita Edd

“Shortly after graduating high school in New Jersey, Juayita B. Edd relocated to Georgia where she obtained her Bachelors of Science degree in Communications from Kennesaw State University.Juayita began her real estate career in 2003, before launching Gold Rush Realty in 2008 in Sugar Hill, Georgia. As the managing broker for Gold Rush Realty, she takes pride in knowing she is properly equipped with the tools needed in order to provide her Clients with the highest level of professionalism, knowledge and service to maintain long lasting relationships.”



Juayita Specializes In:

* Resale/New Construction

* Short Sale Assistance

* Foreclosure Assistance

* Relocation Assistance



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .