Georgia Small Businesses Can Now Run Payroll Tasks Easily With Ezpaycheck Software

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- Economic recessions require small business owners and business managers to adapt more efficient management methods. Small business payroll software provider halfpricesoft.com released the new ezPaycheck software for Georgia users which will save them money and time on tax calculating, paycheck printing and tax reporting.



The new updates of the latest version include:



- New database backup and restore feature

- New custom wage field to handle salary, hourly-rate and piece-rate

- Updated YTD feature that allows users to start ezPaycheck easily in mid-year

- New custom tax withholding feature to handle deductions and taxes unique to their state and local area, including State Disability Insurance tax.



"For more than ten years I was a programmer and consultant," says Dr Ge. "During that time I discovered many small business owners often had one thing in common, regardless of their industry: They were afraid to touch new accounting applications and payroll software programs because they were usually too big or too complex for their needs."



With that in mind, ezPaycheck payroll software is specifically geared for American small business owners who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how. Dr. Ge is so certain that small businesses in Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Savannahor anywhere in Geogia will find the benefits of ezPaycheck 2012 that Halfpricesoft.com offers a free trial.



New customers considering ezPaycheck 2012 can download and sample the payroll software without charge or obligation for up to 30 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp.



EzPayCheck’s many time- and money-saving features include:



- Updated tax tables and tax rates for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes

- Print paychecks in choice of check formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top

- Print Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941

- Mask employee Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Customizable deductions and withholding for unique needs -- ideal for churches and non-profits

- Robust reporting features

- Data export for use with Halfpricesoft.com’s ezW2 or other compatible software

- Auto-fill for check data that speeds up payroll

- Support multiple accounts with no extra charge



The user-friendly designed user interface makes it easy for new or advanced users to run payroll with ezPaycheck. Employers can even customize the payroll software for their business needs, adding customized items and deductions for employees, editing tax options, generating customized reports.



Priced at $89 for new users ($59 to renew), ezPaycheck is affordable for any size business. To start this 30-day free test drive, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.