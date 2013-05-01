Georgina's Proudly Introduces American Dream Micro Ring Hair with Feeder and Rings Attached

Bristol, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Every woman dreams about having long voluminous hair, they can either achieve their dream locks by letting their hair grow naturally which can take months or even years, or they can use high quality 100% human hair extensions from Georgina's. The use of hair extensions to achieve a luxurious voluminous look has become increasingly popular, as the popularity has grown the hair extensions has also evolved sewing, braiding, heat, adhesives, fusing and clip ins. Latest techniques are much more advanced and are used to change the hair drastically without looking unnatural. Micro rings hair extensions are the most advanced and safe technique that does not involve glue, heat or chemicals and it is virtually undetectable.



Georgina’s has always been determined to bring women the most advanced and the highest quality of artificial hair integrations, Georgina’s is now proud to introduce American Dream Micro Ring Hair with Feeder and Rings Attached. The American Dream Micro Ring Hair extensions include a very small metal cylinder which is clamped onto natural hair. Strands of natural hair are threaded through the micro ring using a feeder attached to the hair extension and metal ring is clamped tightly to the natural hair. Each American Dream Micro Ring Hair Extensions strand is made by hand using 100% human hair to ensure the highest quality, light weight and ease of use. If worn on a daily basis these hair extensions can last up to four months. They are available in a wide variety of colors, they come in a pack of 10 strands and weigh 8 grams in total.



American Dream Micro Ring Hair with Feeder and Rings Attached are only available on Georgina's website. The use of 100% European human hair to make these hair extensions allows the extensions to be treated like natural hair so they can be washed, styled and colored and it will not tangle or mat.



Georgina's Hair Extensions Store is not only an established human hair retailer but also a one stop web store for all of one’s hair and beauty needs. By using Georgina’s American Dream Micro Ring Hair Extensions, there are no glues, weaves or heat involved thus there is minimal damage to natural hair. This method of putting in hair extensions is fast as it only take minutes, they are lightweight and look natural unlike the weaving method which causes stress due to the weight and clumping of hair. Micro ring extensions have become popular among many Hollywood celebrities.



