Geospace Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:GEOS) Investor Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Geospace Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:GEOS) was announced concerning whether certain Geospace Technologies officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of Geospace Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:GEOS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Geospace Technologies officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Geospace Technologies Corp reported that its Total Revenue increased from $92.86 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2009 to $191.66 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012, and that its respective Net Income rose from $1.76 million to $35.12 million.



Shares of Geospace Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:GEOS) grew from $65.18 per share in November 2012 to as high $110.88 per share in March 2013.



On June 17, 2013, NASDAQ:GOES shares closed at $72.61 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Geospace Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:GEOS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com