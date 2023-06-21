Geospatial Analytics Size [2023-2027] to Reach USD 141.9 Billion and Exhibit a CAGR of 12.6%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2023 -- The global Geospatial Analytics Market size is estimated to grow from USD 78.5 billion in 2023 to USD 141.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Geographic Information System (GIS) is a powerful tool in geospatial analytics that integrates spatial data with attribute data to analyze, visualize, and manage geographic information. GIS allows users to capture, store, manipulate, analyze, and present geographically referenced data, providing insights into spatial patterns and relationships. It enables mapping, spatial querying, and spatial analysis, aiding decision-making processes in various fields such as urban planning, transportation, environmental management, and public health.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Geospatial Analytics Market"



267 - Tables

51 - Figures

306 - Pages



Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=198354497



Healthcare & Lifesciences to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period



The Geospatial analytics market for healthcare is categorized into various applications, such as disease mapping, health resource allocation, emergency response planning, medical & public safety and others (patient tracking, healthcare facility location planning, and medical asset management). Geospatial analytics has revolutionized the healthcare and life sciences vertical, offering a multitude of applications. It aids in disease surveillance and outbreak management by analyzing geospatial data to identify disease hotspots, assess population vulnerability, and allocate resources effectively. Geospatial analytics also plays a vital role in healthcare planning and resource allocation by analyzing population density, healthcare facility locations, and accessibility. It helps in optimizing healthcare service delivery, improving patient outcomes, and ensuring equitable access to healthcare services. Furthermore, geospatial analytics facilitates environmental health studies, epidemiological research, and the identification of environmental factors impacting public health.



Services Segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period



The market for Geospatial analytics is bifurcated based on offering into solution and services. The CAGR of services is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. Geospatial analytics is transforming the service segment by enabling businesses to provide personalized and location-specific services, optimizing field service management through efficient routing and scheduling, optimizing supply chain and logistics operations for cost savings and improved efficiency, streamlining facility management through spatial insights, and enabling targeted marketing and advertising campaigns based on geospatial data. With its ability to leverage spatial data for informed decision-making, geospatial analytics is driving operational efficiency, enhancing customer experiences, and fueling business growth in the service segment.



Asia Pacific to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The CAGR of Asia Pacific is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. Geospatial analytics is rapidly growing in Asia Pacific, which includes China, India, Japan, Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam and ANZ (Australia and New Zealand). Geospatial analytics is having a transformative impact on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region by driving advancements in urban planning and infrastructure development, optimizing agriculture practices for food security, enhancing disaster management and climate resilience efforts, improving healthcare planning and disease surveillance capabilities, and promoting sustainable environmental conservation and natural resource management. By utilizing geospatial data and analysis, APAC countries are leveraging technology to address complex challenges, make informed decisions, and drive sustainable growth and development across diverse sectors.



Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=198354497



Market Players



Major vendors in the global Geospatial analytics market are Esri (US), Precisely (US), Caliper Corporation (US), Blue Marble Geographic (US), Google (US), Alteryx (US), Blue Sky Analytics (Netherlands), HexagonAB (Switzerland), TomTom (Netherlands), Trimble (US), Maxar Technologies (US), RMSI (India), Maplarge (US), General Electric (US), Bentley Systems (US), Fugro (Netherlands), Orbital Insights (US), Mapidea (Portugal), Geospin (Germany), Sparkgeo (Canada), Orbica (New Zealand), Descartes Lab (US), Skymap Global (Singapore), ReMOT Technologies (US), CARTO (US), Pasco Corporation (Japan), Geoviet Consulting (Vietnam), Mandalay Technology (Myanmar), GIS Co. Ltd. (Thailand), Suntac Technologies (Myanmar), Geomatic Consulting International (Vietnam), AAM, A Woolpert Company (Australia), Mappointasia (Thailand), Vegastar Technology (Vietnam), and HERE Technologies (Netherlands).



Browse Other Reports:



ediscovery Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Smart Cities Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Crypto Asset Management Market - Global Forecast to 2026



Smart Buildings Market - Global Forecast to 2026



Video Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2027



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/geospatial-analytics-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/geospatial-analytics.asp