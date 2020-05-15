Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- Geospatial imagery analytics market is poised to witness remarkable momentum primarily due to the global acceptance of mapping services and GPS technologies along with the rising demand for wireless devices and location-based sensors to improve business operations. In addition, rising popularity of cloud-based GIS solutions has encouraged firms to migrate their applications and information to the cloud.



Key Companies: - AeroVironment Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Autodesk, Inc., Bentley Systems, Incorporated, Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI), Fugro N.V., General Electric Company, Geospatial Analytics, Inc., Harris Corporation, HEXAGON AB, KeyW Holding Corporation, Maxar Technologies Inc. (DigitalGlobe, Inc.), Oracle Corporation, Pitney Bowes, Inc., Planet Labs Inc., PrecisionHawk, Inc., RMSI Private Limited, SAP SE, Satellite Imaging Corporation, SNC-Lavalin Group (WS Atkins Ltd.), TomTom International B.V., Trimble, Inc.,



It is estimated that global geospatial imagery analytics market will exceed USD 8 billion by 2025. GIS professionals and researchers are using cloud computing to access any resourceful information that is associated with geospatial data, which will expand the scope of geospatial imagery analytics industry. Innovative and advanced imaging solutions provide huge potential to improve the efficacy of large-scale operations such as transportation, farming, and telecommunications.



According to reports, the image-based analytics sector in the geospatial imagery analytics industry is anticipated to hold a commendable share of over 75% up to 2025 owing to the widespread use of geospatial image capturing platforms such as surveillance cameras, drones, and satellites. GIS professionals are extensively making use of geospatial analytics tools to solve complex projects and solidify their decision-making process.



The data collected from airborne cameras or satellite sensors in the image format aids as a notable source of information to reinforce geospatial assessment and modeling. It provides a critically substantial perspective for professionals to use the new web GIS pattern. Significant research and investment activities by GIS providers will help drive geospatial imagery analytics market trends.



The marine, construction, defense and agriculture sectors of Asia-Pacific region are extensively using numerous aerial imaging platforms like drones and surveillance cameras in order to gather land-related information which can be widely used by GIS professionals to bolster their decision-making process.



Reports estimate that geospatial imagery analytics industry from the agricultural sector is estimated to record a 25% CAGR over the forecast period. The worldwide adoption of drones for precision farming and dropping costs of cloud-based implementations will allow governments to install required systems and supplement new geospatial technologies in the market.



Asia Pacific geospatial imagery analytics market share is projected to witness more than 25% CAGR between 2019-2025. Favorable regional government policies and several initiatives will likely enhance farming techniques with the use of geospatial imagery analytics. Productive R&D efforts by the companies and novel innovations in the agricultural sector are projected to bring advancements of geospatial products in the near future.



