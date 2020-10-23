New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics market is forecast to reach USD 30.51 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The geospatial imagery data market demand is attributed to the rising demand for GIS services by enterprises to understand customer preferences to increase their sales in the targeted demography. The businesses are using geospatial data to improve their informative decision making. Government authorities are concentrating on improving disaster management by analyzing the data collected by spacecraft and GIS for reducing the effects of natural catastrophes such as earthquake, flood, and tsunami.



The report is updated with the latest market scenarios with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted the global supply chains and contributed to financial instabilities. It has also affected the market trends and dynamics and has drastically affected the key segments of the market. The report offers a comprehensive initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market and its crucial segments.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competition in the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market with extensive profiling of the companies to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape on a global level. The top manufacturers/companies are profiled along with their sales and revenue estimations, market size, market reach, market share, and production and manufacturing capacity. The key players studied in the report are AeroVironment Inc., Alphabet Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI), Fugro N.V., Harris Corporation, HEXAGON AB, , Maxar Technologies Inc., and Oracle Corporation, among others. SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis are also covered in the report.



Furthermore, the report divides the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market on the basis of types and application spectrum to impart a clear understanding of the market.



Analytics Type Outlook (USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Imagery Analytics

Video Analytics



Source Type Outlook (USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Geographic Information System

Satellite Imagery

UAV

Others



End-Users Outlook (USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Agriculture

Construction

Mining

Oil & Gas

Telecom

Government

Transportation & Logistics

Others



The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Aims of the study



To curate a concise report of the market, highlighting the key vendors and significant changes observed in the market

Examine the existing and emergent trends and promising technological innovations in the market

Assessment of market values, modeled values, and international trade values, to deduce the market volume

Offered research-backed insights for the parent market, cost analysis, and prevailing industry trends

Calculate capacity utilization rate



Major selling points of this research report



-Gives the reader a holistic comprehension of the global market



-Identifies the recent trends and estimated growth rate for the forecast duration



-Helps industry experts, investors, and other participants implement lucrative expansion approaches



-Provides accurate market insights to take informed decisions through presentations and other tools



-Outlines the competitive landscapes with the individual market share of top vendors



