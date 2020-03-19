Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Revenues to Top $13.21 Billion by 2022

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- According to a new market research report "Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market by Type (Imagery Analytics, Video Analytics), Collection Medium (GIS, Satellites, UAVs), Vertical (Defense & Security, Insurance, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life Sciences), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market estimated to be $3.41 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $13.21 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2017 to 2022.



This growth can be attributed to significant advancements in the field of geospatial imagery analytics with the introduction of artificial intelligence and Big Data.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market"

61- Tables

28- Figures

118- Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=221633264



Based on type, the video analytics segment of the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period



Based on type, the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market has been segmented into imagery analytics and video analytics. The video analytics segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the imagery analytics segment from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the video analytics segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for satellites and drone video surveillance in various industries.



Based on collection medium, the UAVs segment of the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on collection medium, the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market has been segmented into Geographic Information Systems (GIS), satellites, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), and others. The UAVs segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the UAVs segment can be attributed to the increased adoption of UAVs owing to their cost-effectiveness over other collection mediums.



Based on vertical, the healthcare & life sciences segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on vertical, the healthcare & life sciences segment of the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market is projected to witness the highest growth from 2017 to 2022. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing deployment of geospatial imagery analytics solutions in value-based healthcare services and population health management.



Europe is estimated to lead the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market in 2017



Europe is estimated to be the largest market for Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market in 2017. The growth of the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market in Europe can be attributed to the developed infrastructure for image collection and calibration in this region, which, in turn, provides a favorable environment for the adoption of geospatial imagery analytics technology.



Speak to Research Expert @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=221633264



The report provides a detailed overview of the competitive landscape, which presents information with respect to the positioning of 25 key vendors of geospatial imagery analytics solutions and services, based on their product offerings and business strategies. Key players operating in the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market include Hexagon AB (Sweden), Harris Corporation (US), DigitalGlobe (US), Esri (US), Google (US), and Trimble (US).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:



Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/geospatial-imagery-analytics.asp