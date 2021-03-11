DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



Some of the major factors that are surging the growth of the global geospatial imagery analytics market size include the growing demand for GIS services among the organizations for understanding the customer preferences to increase the sales in the specified targeted demography. Businesses around the world are increasingly implementing geospatial analytics solutions for improving their decision-making process. In addition to this, the government bodies are emphasizing on improving the efficiency of disaster management by analyzing the data generated by satellites and GIS to decrease the adverse impact of natural calamities such as earthquakes, floods, and various other calamities.



The border authorities are heavily investing in satellite technologies in order to take high-resolution geospatial images & videos with an aim to decrease cross-border terrorist activity and safeguard national security. Moreover, the increasing adoption of GIS technology is supporting the growing demand for the geospatial imagery analytics market. The two major factors that are hampering the growth of the market include the rising number of legal issues and various stringent regulations.



Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Alphabet Inc.

- Trimble Inc.

- Maxar Technologies

- Harris Corporation

- Hexagon AB

- Microsoft Corporation

- Oracle Corporation

- TomTom N.V.

- Autodesk, Inc.

- SAP SE



Type Segment Drivers



Based on the type, the image-based analytics segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. It has become challenging to capture high-resolution images due to the continuous technological developments in satellite technology. In addition to this, the companies are deploying efficient geospatial imagery analytics solutions to predict future risks and plan to overcome the situation.



Regional Drivers



Based on the region, North America is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the constant technologically advanced in artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, and its integration with analytics. North America is one of the leading countries to opt for advanced technologies throughout diverse applications, such as energy & resource management, surveillance & monitoring, construction, disaster management, research, and others. Moreover, the increasing number of connected devices is further increasing the adoption of geospatial solutions in this region.



Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Type:



- Image-based Analytics

- Video-based Analytics



Segmentation by Collection Medium:



- Satellites

- Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

- Geographic Information System (GIS)



Segmentation by Application:



- Construction

- Surveillance & Monitoring

- Disaster Management

- Research

- Energy & Resource Management

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



