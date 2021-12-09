Geospatial Solutions Market Size to Reach $502.6 Billion by 2024

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2021 -- The global Geospatial Solutions Market is projected to reach $502.6 billion by 2024 from an estimated $239.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2019-2024. This growth can be attributed to factors such as integration of geospatial technology into mainstream technologies, advancements in geospatial solutions with the introduction of artificial intelligence and Big Data analytics, increasing use of location-based services, adoption of automation, cloud, and IoT technologies.



Geospatial software, related platforms, and user interfaces generate a larger share of revenue when compared with the hardware and service segments. This is because of the extensive usage of the former in operations. This can also be attributed by the organizations investing massively in the latest geospatial technologies to improve their operational efficiency.



North America is estimated to be the largest market in 2019 owing to the growth in the usage of aerial imagery, satellite imagery, LiDAR, radar technologies, and global navigation satellite systems in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. Since North America is the largest market for geospatial technologies, the slightest of growth of this market in this region will reflect a significant growth globally.



Increasing integration of geospatial technologies into mainline technologies is likely to be a key component driving the market in North America. The developed economies are expected to give more thrust to the geospatial solution market. Globally, the implementation of geospatial technologies has seen a gradual increase over the past few years. This, along with the easy availability of geospatial technology in evolved countries such as the US and Canada, will surely positively boost the market in the region.



Geovisualization emphasizes knowledge construction over knowledge storage or information transmission. For this, geovisualization communicates geospatial information in ways that, when combined with human understanding, allow data exploration and decision-making processes. Thus, this application is of extreme importance in mapping and surveying. With the growth in the usage of geospatial solutions, this application is expected to be extensively used during the forecast period.



Some of the top players in Geospatial Solutions Market are HERE (the Netherlands), Esri (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Atkins Plc (UK), Pitney Bowes (US), Topcon (Japan), Digital Globe Inc (Maxar Group) (US), General Electric (US), Harris Corporation (US), Google (US), Bentley (UK), Geospatial Corporation (US), Baidu (China), Telenav (US), TomTom International B.V. (the Netherlands), Apple (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Amazon (US), IBM (US), SAP (US), China Geo-Engineering Corporation (CGC) (China), RMSI (India), and Orbital Insights (US).



