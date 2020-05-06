Geosynthetics Market 2020 Forecast : Key Players Are Tensar International Corporation, Strata Systems, Inc., ACE Geosynthetics

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Global Geosynthetics Market report provides in-depth information about Industry overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, drivers, challenges, trends, industry landscape, size and forecast.



The profitability quotient of global geosynthetics market is likely to witness considerable boost over the coming years due to the transformative construction sector. The emerging nations such as India, China, Brazil, Argentina, and Singapore have witnessed an accelerated increase in urbanization due to the rise in the rate of employment and consequent increase in disposable income.



In the year 2018, the total percentage of the urban population across the globe was recorded at 55.27%. Surging urbanization is favoring developments in various sectors of the economy, including construction, transportation, energy, and housing.



Geotextiles form an integral product vertical of geosynthetics market and have been experiencing preferential demand in the construction projects like upkeep of roads, harbors, dams, canals, and airfields. They are widely used in road construction primarily to fill gaps between the roads to improve the structure of the soil. Geotextiles make poor soil more beneficial for use and can be used in difficult places as well. Additionally, it counters the process of water and wind erosion.



Consistent growth in the U.S. construction sector



The National Transportation Product Evaluation Program under the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials has created specifications regarding the use of geosynthetics such as geotextiles for application in drains, silt fencing, separation and erosion control programs.



Reportedly, the total use and sale of geosynthetic materials in the U.S. is constantly increasing at the annually in various categories. The adoption of geosynthetic materials in geotechnical, transportation and environment-related applications has been extremely crucial, positively influencing the regional product demand.



Increasing demand for uniaxial geogrids



Favorably changing preference towards the demand for modern construction practices that are reliable and environmentally friendly is supplementing the demand for uniaxial geogrids. They are suited for a variety of applications such as steep slopes, retaining walls, geogrid-reinforced earth systems and the construction of embankments.



Some of the integral features of uniaxial geogrids include superior tenacity, multifilament polyester yarns, high molecular weight, and dimensionally stable network.



Notable M&A between market players



The commercial production of geosynthetics comprises raw materials such as polyethylene, polypropylene, PVC, EPDM, and polyester. It is quite conspicuous that any change in the price trend of these intermediates will have a direct impact on the revenue graph of geosynthetics market, owing to their extensive demand from other burgeoning domains.



To address the aforementioned challenges faced by the geosynthetics companies, the market players are increasingly focusing on the enhancement of production capacity along with strategic collaboration to expand their global footprint.



Some of the notable acquisitions in the field include, in the year 2017 Groupe Solmax- a leading Canadian polyethylene geomembranes provider, acquired Texas-based GSE Environmental. On the same lines, in August 2017, South Dakota headquartered Raven Industries Inc. purchased all the assets of Colorado Lining International Inc. M&A has been a growing trend in the construction materials industry. Key geosynthetics providers include TENAX, TYPAR, Royal TenCate, and Fibertex, among various others.



Amidst such a backdrop where smart construction, environmental viability, and operational efficiency has become the main concern for the civil engineering sector, it is undeniable that geosynthetics market is yet to witness a slew of opportunities. Add to it, strict environmental regulations established by international regulatory bodies such as REACH and EPA on construction projects will complement the market forecast in the coming years.



