New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- The massive increase in construction activities and the growing need for environmental protection are the drivers for the growth of the market.



The global Geosynthetics market is forecast to reach USD 22.11 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These are polymeric products used in geotechnical engineering and construction applications. They are made of high-density polyethylene, polyester, and polypropylene. Geosynthetics are economical, very durable, and versatile materials in various hydraulic, geotechnical, and environmental applications. They can be integrated to serve as reinforcements, separators, barriers against liquids and gases, filters, and drainage facilitators. It also has several favorable physical properties such as durability, strength, and stiffness. They retain their properties when exposed to cold environmental conditions. They provide strength and stability to the underlying ground of roads and railways.



Global acceptance of the market product is expected to stimulate growth in the global geosynthetics market. Emerging and developed countries are investing heavily in environmental and infrastructure projects, which are expected to fuel market growth. Several other factors influencing the market include regulatory support for improving municipal facilities, the growing demand for waste and water treatment applications, and the national governments have taken on several projects. Geosynthetics are highly preferred in environmental activities and civil construction, such as filtration and landfill. The transport sector makes extensive use of geosynthetics, which are expected to increase. The continually growing demand for it for the safe dumping of ordinary, industrial, and hazardous wastes could propel the growth of the market. However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials are the main factor restricting the market.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include:



DowDuPont, ACE Geosynthetics, ACH Foam Technologies, Agru America Inc., Avintiv Inc., Belton Industries Inc., Bonar Corporation, Carthage Mills, Contech Engineered Solutions LLC, and CETCO, among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Geosynthetics market.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Geotextile



Geomembrane



Geo-Composite



Geosynthetic Liners and Others



Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Separation



Drainage



Filtration



Reinforcement



Moisture Barrier



End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Construction



Transportation



Environmental



Others



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Geosynthetics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Geosynthetics Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Geosynthetics Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Geosynthetics Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Geosynthetics Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



