Geotextiles Market Growth by 2020 : Top Key Players - TENAX, Agru America Inc., Global Synthetics Pty Ltd., Huesker, Gayatri Polymers & Geo-Synthetics, Typar

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- Geotextile market trends will be largely driven by rising awareness towards the benefits of geosynthetics over conventional materials such as steel and metal alloys. Escalating demand for advanced infrastructure in residential and commercial infrastructure has encouraged manufacturers to design high performance, multipurpose textiles for use in building & construction activities which will further favor the business growth.



Top Key Players - TENAX, Agru America Inc., Global Synthetics Pty Ltd., Huesker, Gayatri Polymers & Geo-Synthetics, Typar, Terram Geosynthetics Pvt. Ltd., Thrace Plastics Co S.A., Hanes Geo Components, Belton Industries, Inc., Royal Ten Cate, GSE, Fibertex.



Geosynthetic fibers help enhance soil stability and facilitate erosion control and efficient drainage on account of their ability to reinforce earthen structures by holding different layers together. These products are widely used with mixture of soil and rock to enhance the stability of roads and minimize water and wind erosion. Highlighted below are a few prominent trends fostering geotextile market size over the coming years.



- Widespread application in road construction



Geotextile market share from road construction application swill witness robust growth at more than 4.5% over the analysis timeline.



Burgeoning demand for lightweight products to facilitate easy handling and minimize transportation cost is anticipated to stimulate the product demand. These products are lightweight and offer excellent permeability and smooth fabric surface which makes them best-suited for road construction. They are prominently employed in various other civil engineering applications on account of suitable texture and high flexibility, indicating strong future potential.



Extensive use of HDPE-based geonets in soil reinforcement owing excellent tensile strength, permeability and porosity will boost the product penetration. These products are widely used in dangerous landfill systems as drainage and barrier. HDPE geonets industry share is predicted to expand at over 5% up to 2024.



- Robust product demand from drainage infrastructure



Geonets are suitable for the construction of rail roads and highways which enhance unpaved low-volume road performance and facilitate overall construction efficiency. Companies are extending design and supply of retaining walls, embankments and reinforced soil bridge abutments which will promote the product demand.



Geogrids offer superior tensile strength, abrasion resistance, permeability and porosity which helps prevent crack formation and restricts water percolation in roads and pavements. Surging demand for geotextiles as physical barrier between the aggregate and weak subgrade soil and reduction of repair and construction time and cost will propel geotextile market forecast.



These products witness widespread use in critical structural drainage use-cases such as retaining walls and basements as they effectively collect superfluous water from soil and structures and discharge it. They also eliminate the chances of potential clogging and help prevent costly damage to project which will further stimulate geosynthetics market size.



Rapidly increasing developments in construction sector coupled with supporting government initiatives to deploy hi-tech railway projects will significantly propel the geotextile industry outlook. Tremendous ability of the product to allow filtration, reinforcement and separation has accelerated its utilization in several infrastructure projects, becoming a key factor driving the business trends.



Geosynthetics offer robust elongation properties and exceptional tensile strength which make them ideal for drainage applications in developing nations. Introduction of regulatory guidelines encouraging the use of geogrids coupled with ongoing advances in technology should further complement the industry outlook.



