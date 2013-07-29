Geotextiles Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- The new report on "Geotextiles Market by Types (Woven, Nonwoven, Knitted), Materials (Polypropylene, Polyester, Polyethylene) and Applications (Road Industry, Pavement Repair, Erosion Control, Waste Containment, Railroad Stabilization) - Global Trends and Forecasts To 2017" analyzes geotextiles market with respect to market drivers, opportunities, and trends in the diverse geographical regions including North America, Europe, Asia and ROW.



Browse:



- 112 Market Data Tables

- 22 Figures

- 323 Pages and In-Depth Table of Content on “Geotextiles Market”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/geotextiles-market-492.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



Geotextiles are gaining importance on account of large scale infrastructural development going on at a global level. The geotextiles performs several functions which include separation, filtration, reinforcement, protection, and draining. The major applications for geotextiles are road industry, erosion control, waste management and pavement repair.



The emerging economies have large number of projects which are being developed currently. The countries such as China, India, and other Asian economies are growing markets for geotextiles industry. Major players in European and North American regions include TenCate, GSE, Propex Global, Fiberweb, NAUE, and Huesker Synthetic.



U.S. is the major hub for geotextile demand in North America. Within Europe, most of the major market players are situated in countries such as U.K., Germany, Denmark, The Netherlands, and Italy. Asian manufacturers are primarily based in China and India.



The global geotextiles market is also studied with respect to different materials which include polypropylene, polyester, polyethylene and other material categories. Polypropylene and polyester are the major market segments within the geotextile materials market.



Within the regional market, Asia dominates the global geotextile industry. It is estimated to reach $2.5 billion by 2017. The growth of Asian market is expected to be highest among all regions. North American region is the second largest market of geotextiles and is estimated to reach a value of $1.7 billion by 2017.



Buy a copy of this Report: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=492



Download Free Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=492



Browse related reports to Aerospace & Defence Market



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304,Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/