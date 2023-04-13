Geothermal Energy Market Next Big Thing : Terra Gen, Calpine, Ansaldo Energia

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2023 -- The Geothermal Energy Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2023-2028). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better-informed decisions.



What is Geothermal Energy?

Geothermal energy, heat derived within the sub-surface of the earth in order to generate clean electricity. Each geothermal source is unique in its location, temperature and pool depth, and various geothermal technologies have been developed to best specific resources. However, for electricity, generation high or medium temperature resources are needed, which are usually located close to tehtonically active regions. Moreover, increasing demand of electricity in developing countries such as China and India with increasing government intervention to produce electricity through renewable resources is expected to boost the growth of the very market.



Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are:

Ormat Technologies (United States), Terra Gen (United States), Mitsubishi heavy industry (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Fuji Electric (Japan), Ansaldo Energia (Italy), Turboden (Italy), General Electric (United States), TAS Energy (United States), Chevron Corporation (United States), Calpine (United States)



The Geothermal Energy Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Binary, Single Flash, Double Flash, Triple Flash, Dry), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Industry (Civlil Use, Military Use), Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor)



Market Opportunities:

Rapid Urbanization and Industrialization across Various Emerging Economies

Increasing Investments in EGS



Market Drivers:

Geothermal Energy is Cheaper than Fossil Fuels

Competitive Cost of Production

High Capacity Factor



Market Trends:

Improved Service Life of Heat Pumps

Increasing Government Intervention to Produce Electricity through Renewable Resources



Market Challenges:

Lack of Skilled Operators in Developing Economies



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Significant Facets concerning the Report:

- Geothermal Energy Market Summary

- Fiscal Effect on Economy

- Geothermal Energy Market Competition

- Geothermal Energy Market Analysis by Application

- Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

- Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

- Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

- Market Forecast

- The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Geothermal Energy Market have also been included in the study.



