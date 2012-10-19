Geothermal Heating Des Moines Company Golden Rule Now Installs Prestige Comfort Systems

Des Moines, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Because peoples’ lives can get so busy, sacrificing comfort and control should never be an option.



For years, customers have depended on Golden Rule, a Furnace Installation Des Moines company, for their quality product installation and repairs. Golden Rule’s fast and reliable service, upfront pricing, safe precautionary measures, and excellent workmanship have made them one of the most trusted companies in the nation when it comes to the installation and maintenance of plumbing, heating, and air conditioning systems. Clients who have used the Geothermal Heating Des Moines business’ inspection service have experienced better working machines and lower utility bills.



Recently, Golden Rule announced their decision to sell and install Prestige Comfort Systems, which are a series of devices created to maintain indoor comfort levels. Prestige Comfort Systems were created using Honeywell RedLINK™ technology, resulting in endless comfort possibilities for customers.



Prestige Comfort Systems include enhancements such as Potable Comfort Control, wireless indoor sensors, wireless outdoor air sensors, wireless humidity control, and Total Connect Comfort. All of these products give the users access to the management of their heating and cooling systems from any location imaginable. Prestige Comfort Systems’ technology is completely wireless, so it can be controlled through a PC, smart phone, or tablet device.



The Prestige 2.0 software comes with nifty features such as interview based programming, where devices program themselves based on an individual’s answers; all-in-one control, where temperatures and Indoor Air Quality are all controlled from one remote in the living space; and service reminders, where thermostats remind its’ owners when it is time to change the filter, call for checkups, or renew their warranties.



Individuals seeking to purchase or install Prestige Comfort Systems products are asked to contact the Heater Repair Des Moines business.



Additionally, any clients interested in the Heating and Cooling Des Moines company’s repair or installation services can fill out their website’s Service Request form, where a $25 discount is given for online bookings. Golden Rule provides emergency repairs 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



About Golden Rule

Golden Rule is the plumbing contractor Des Moines businesses count on. The company, which specializes in plumbing, heating, and air conditioning services, can be contacted at any time, day or night, for emergency maintenance. Golden Rule’s highly skilled employees are trained to handle plumbing problems correctly the first time. For more information, please visit http://www.goldenrulephc.com/index.php