The research provides an understanding of the technology, key drivers and challenges in the global geothermal power market. It also provides historical and forecast data to 2020 for installed capacity and power generation. The report provides detailed cost analysis for geothermal power and market segmentation by technology type globally and in major countries. The report analyses geothermal power initiatives with policy framework in key countries such as the US, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Italy and Iceland. The research provides major geothermal fields (active and upcoming) and analysis on key stakeholders in major markets.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyses market trends and opportunities in the global geothermal power market. The scope of the research is as follows -
- Historical period of the report is 2006 to 2010 and forecast period is for 2011 to 2020.
- The report provides global market overview, global geothermal installed capacity and power generation data, installed capacity share by major countries and cost analysis for geothermal power.
- The report provides market segmentation for geothermal power by technology type (flash, dry steam and binary) during 2006-2015.
- The report also provides market overview, installed capacity and power generation data, market segmentation by technology type, market forces analysis, key stakeholders, major geothermal fields (active and upcoming)and key regulations supporting geothermal industry in major markets.
- Major markets covered in the report include - the US, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Italy and Iceland.
